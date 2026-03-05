ODSS Nordic Ski Team has successful season, winning the CWOSSA title

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Nordic Ski team has had a successful season, winning a team championship with several athletes bringing home gold medals.

The ODSS ski team had 28 dedicated, hard-working students who competed this year.

On Feb. 9, the team competed at CWOSSA regionals at the Sawmill Ski Trails in Wiarton and finished first, winning the overall school title.

Four ODSS athletes won the top spot in their respective distance races.

Georgia Groves, Chayse Lunnie, Ailsa Bogan, and Ryan Lunnie all won the gold medals in their races.

After a successful regional competition, the ODSS Nordic team competed at the provincial level at OFSAA.

OFSAA competition was held at Hardwood Ski and Bike Trails in Orillia on Feb. 24 to 25.

“At this competition, we have a distance race on the first day – 5.5 kilometres for juniors, and 7.5 kilometres for seniors – followed by a 4×1 kilometre sprint relay race on the second day,” explained Stuart Dennie, ODSS Nordic Ski team coach. “Athletes are split into two different divisions based on whether they train exclusively with their high school or also train and compete with a ski club.”

Top Individual Results (in fields of 150 or more racers):

Georgia Groves, Chayse Lunnie, and Ryan Lunnie each placed 3rd in the High School Division.

Ailsa Bogan placed 6th in the High School Division.

Oliver Ahokas placed 13th in the Open Division.

Team Distance Results (based on the top four skiers on each team)

Junior boys – 2nd place

Junior girls – 4th place

Senior boys – 5th place

Senior girls – 7th place

Sprint Relay Results

Junior boys and girls – 2nd place

Senior girls – 4th place

Senior boys – 7th place

Overall Results

Junior combined – 1st place

Senior combined – 3rd place

Overall School in Ontario – 1st place

The ODSS Nordic Team would like to thank their sponsors, the Optimist Club of Orangeville, Mono Nordic Ski Club, and MacLeod Equine Veterinary Services, for their financial support that enabled them to attend the Provincial Competition thi

