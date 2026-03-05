ODSS Nordic Ski Team has successful season, winning the CWOSSA title

March 5, 2026 · 0 Comments
By Brian Lockhart
The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Nordic Ski team has had a successful season, winning a team championship with several athletes bringing home gold medals.
The ODSS ski team had 28 dedicated, hard-working students who competed this year.
On Feb. 9, the team competed at CWOSSA regionals at the Sawmill Ski Trails in Wiarton and finished first, winning the overall school title.
Four ODSS athletes won the top spot in their respective distance races.
Georgia Groves, Chayse Lunnie, Ailsa Bogan, and Ryan Lunnie all won the gold medals in their races.
After a successful regional competition, the ODSS Nordic team competed at the provincial level at OFSAA.
OFSAA competition was held at Hardwood Ski and Bike Trails in Orillia on Feb. 24 to 25.
“At this competition, we have a distance race on the first day – 5.5 kilometres for juniors, and 7.5 kilometres for seniors – followed by a 4×1 kilometre sprint relay race on the second day,” explained Stuart Dennie, ODSS Nordic Ski team coach. “Athletes are split into two different divisions based on whether they train exclusively with their high school or also train and compete with a ski club.”
Top Individual Results (in fields of 150 or more racers):
Team Distance Results (based on the top four skiers on each team)
Sprint Relay Results
Overall Results
The ODSS Nordic Team would like to thank their sponsors, the Optimist Club of Orangeville, Mono Nordic Ski Club, and MacLeod Equine Veterinary Services, for their financial support that enabled them to attend the Provincial Competition thi