Sports

Northmen honour players and winning teams at annual awards night

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was the official end to the season when the Orangeville Northmen hosted their annual awards night to honour individual achievement as well as team success.

The event was held at Orangeville District Secondary School on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Players and teams present ranged in age from U9 to U22 and included recognition for several medal-winning squads.

The provincial championship teams that won gold this year were Rep Box U11-1, U22 B, U15 Men’s Field, U15 Boys’ Sixes, and U15 Girls’ Sixes.

Teams that received medals include Men’s Field U19 (Silver), Rep Box U17 (Silver), Rep Girls Box (Silver), Women’s Field U11 (Bronze), Boys Sixes U9-1 (Bronze), and U13 (Silver)

The event also recognized 30 years of women’s field lacrosse in Orangeville.

“I get the same question all the time – ‘what makes the Northmen so successful?’ I give them the same answer every time. ‘It’s the people, it’s you,’” said Northmen president Kent Davis to the players, coaches, families, and supporters who attended the awards night. “In Orangeville, kids don’t have a dream about being Junior A Hockey players. They dream about being Junior A Lacrosse players. The Minor Association is the beginning of that dream.”

The evening celebrated the achievements of Northmen players on the Team Ontario Box team, Team Ontario Field team, and the Team Canada Development squad.

Special guests included Junior A Northmen from 1993 to 1996, and Canada Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductees for 2025.

Minor sports organizations can’t exist without the work and dedication of an executive who puts it all together.

The Northmen executive for this season included Kent Davis, Cheryl Gillies, Tracy Noble, Kim Bovaird, Mary Lou Gardiner, Brenda Burman, Ashley Stager, Melissa Lackey, Gillian Sinclair, Kristy Hunter, Alanna Deaken, Thomas Witte, and Ashley Hopkins.


