Nearly 250 charges laid by Dufferin OPP during Canada Day traffic campaign

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP officers laid 247 charges during a Canada Day traffic campaign conducted across the county between June 26 and July 5.

During the campaign, officers conducted traffic enforcement, including Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot checks and enforcement targeting the four factors commonly associated with serious and fatal collisions: impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Charges laid during the campaign included 123 speeding offences, two stunt driving or racing offences, 12 distracted driving offences, 10 impaired driving offences and 28 seatbelt offences.

The remaining charges involved various Highway Traffic Act and related offences.

The OPP encourages anyone who suspects a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs to call 9-1-1.

Unlawful activity can be reported to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

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