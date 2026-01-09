Monthly Message: The “Best Day Ever” returns as Coldest Night of the Year

January 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the streets of Orangeville will once again be filled with neighbours bundled up in scarves, mittens, and toques as our community comes together for the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY). Locally we walk to support the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley, this event has become a much-loved winter tradition, and the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.

Coldest Night of the Year is what I like to call the BEST DAY EVER. It’s the day our community shows up in the most visible, collective way for those who are experiencing food insecurity. Yes, it’s cold-but it’s so much more than that. The event is full of warmth, hope, and connection. (Carrie-Anne DeCaprio Donor Engagement and Outreach Manager)

The Coldest Night of the Year is a family-friendly fundraising walk held in many communities across Canada to support people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Participants will choose either a 2 km or 5 km route, walking together through their community while raising funds that stay local and support essential programs. In Orangeville and Grand Valley we walk for the Orangeville Food Bank and the Dufferin Food Share.

Food insecurity continues to rise across Dufferin County. The two food bank have seen sustained increases in the number of individuals and families seeking support, including seniors on fixed incomes, working households struggling with rising costs, and parents forced to make impossible choices between rent, utilities, and groceries. Funds raised through the Coldest Night of the Year help to ensure shelves stay stocked and services remain available throughout the year.

This event is critical for us; it’s not just our biggest fundraiser-it’s one of the most important moments for community awareness. It reminds people that hunger doesn’t disappear after the holidays and that support is needed all year-long.

Last year, the Coldest Night of the Year event in Orangeville raised an incredible $181,000, coming close to our ambitious $200,000 goal. Building on that momentum, we are hopeful that 2026 will be the year that our community exceeds the $200,000 mark.

Last year’s event brought together hundreds of walkers, volunteers, and supporters, including families, local businesses, service clubs, faith groups, and school teams. Many participants return year after year, drawn by the sense of togetherness and the knowledge that their efforts have a direct impact close to home.

What surprises most people is how joyful the night feels. There’s music, volunteers cheering, people laughing together, and this shared understanding that you’re doing something meaningful. It’s really quite powerful.

This year’s walk will once again include a welcoming opening ceremony, a clearly marked route through Orangeville, and a warm finish-line celebration complete with hot drinks and snacks. Volunteers will be stationed throughout the evening to ensure walkers feel safe, supported, and encouraged every step of the way (queue the cheerleaders and hug brigade). Participants are encouraged to dress warmly-and many embrace the fun by playing ukuleles, glow gear, or team-themed outfits. And of course, there is the incredibly special limited-edition toque that fundraisers earn when they raise $150 for an adult walker or $75 for a youth.

Registration is open to everyone. You can sign up on your own, form a team with friends or coworkers (this is our fave), or join an existing team. Those unable to walk can still take part by donating, volunteering, or cheering participants on along the route.

Local businesses play a huge role in the success of the Coldest Night of the Year. Through sponsorships, team participation, and donation matching, employers across Orangeville and Dufferin County help amplify the event’s impact while demonstrating their commitment to community care.

All the money raised stays right here, at home. It supports food access and dignity for our neighbours. When you support the Coldest Night of the Year, you are directly supporting people in our own neighbourhoods.

As February 28 approaches, we hope more residents will consider getting involved. CNOY offers a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together with compassion and purpose.

Because while winter nights might be cold, Dufferin County has proven, over and over again, that its heart is warm.

For more information or to register, visit https://en.cnoy.org/location/orangeville. Or for sponsorship inquiries please talk to Carrie-Anne DeCaprio at 226-558-2109, or carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org

This community voice was written by Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, Donor Engagement and Outreach Manager for the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share Grand Valley.

