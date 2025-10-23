Mono Mulmur Citizens’ Coalition to hold Annual Meeting with presentation from local environmentalist

October 23, 2025 · 0 Comments
The Mono Mulmur Citizens’ Coalition (MC2) is holding its Annual Meeting on Sunday, Oct. 26, and will be featuring guest speaker John L. Riley.
The meeting runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the lower level of the Monora Park Pavilion (500 Monora Park Rd., Mono), with Riley’s presentation, titled “Natural Heritage Systems – Conservation in Land Use Planning,” slated for 3 p.m.
Riley is an environmentalist, cultural advocate, botanist, geologist, ecologist, conservation professional, and sustainability author. He will share solutions for protecting land, houses, and the region’s landscape.
New members are always welcome.
Contact info@monomulmur.com to learn more.