Mono hopes to tighten rules around large home builds

January 22, 2026

By JAMES MATTHEWS

It’s hoped that Mono’s intention to address the scourge of monster homes will gain ground in the top part of this year.

The issue first came to town council’s attention in October 2022 and has been on its Unfinished Council Business list, assigned to the municipality’s planning department.

It was feared that so-called monster homes were a threat to Mono’s rural character. So council considered a draft amendment to the town’s Official Plan that would add stronger wording about lot development and aesthetics.

Some of the problems with larger homes are on lots created outside the Official Plan process. Or they’re built on large lots that were hoped to have been developed farther back from the roadway.

Other issues with Monster Homes range from the superficial to the practical. They include such concerns as creating a higher demand for water due to large swimming pools and extra bathrooms.

Development on larger lots should be minimally intrusive on Mono’s rural character. Just as smaller lots of under 20 acres should be discouraged in areas with little foliage to screen them from municipal roads.

Basically, the intent of the amendment is to hide a development’s footprint. To prevent blemishes on Mono’s picturesque landscape.

Michael Dunmore, the town’s CAO, said a draft report about residential Monster Homes was recently reviewed by staff. It’s in the planner’s hands for discussion, and Dunmore said it is hoped to be included as an agenda item during Mono’s next council meeting.

