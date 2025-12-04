Melancthon Feral Cat Rescue to host annual Sponsor a Cat fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Feral Cat Rescue in Melancthon is going the extra mile this holiday to make sure lost cats get the care they deserve.

During the holiday season, when the cold starts to set in, it’s more important than ever to ensure stray and feral cats are taken off the streets and given a home or place to stay that’s dry and warm.

Feral Cat Rescue is running a cat sponsorship program for the Christmas season, dubbed Sponsor a Cat for Christmas.

Sharon Morden, volunteer shelter manager, said it’s a wholesome and thoughtful way for the public and animal lovers to help care for the 129 cats currently staying at the shelter. Due to the feral cat focus of the shelter, many cats need extra care to stay healthy and happy.

“The Sponsor a Cat fundraiser is welcomed yearly by the community. It was started 4 years ago and is a chance for the community to help a cat that is in foster or at the rescue,” she said. “We have had a lot of cats needing extensive dental treatment due to injuries and bad health on intake.”

The program follows a simple plan. It’s a donation of $10 to be put towards sponsoring a cat. Once two donations of $10 are put towards a cat, they are considered sponsored. Of course, a sponsor can also donate the full $20 if they would like to contribute that much. A wholesome reward awaits those who help.

“Once you make a donation, your name will be placed on an ornament,” Morden said. “When the cat has two sponsors, the ornament will go onto our tree. The tree is going to be located at the Rescue or the Thrift shop.”.

Morden said that the shelter needs all the help it can get. As a non-profit, they rely on community support to continue operating and even run a thrift store to generate extra revenue. ​​The Thrift Shop is located on First Avenue East in front of the Giant Tiger plaza, beside Lubinator.

Between that, the shelter, and all the cats, the volunteers still work full-time jobs away from the rescue.

The rescue has been in operation for over 10 years, after Morden recognized a huge need in the community. The shelter strives to create a space catered to feral cats who need some extra comfort to adjust to indoor life.

“We were founded in 2011 because there is a huge need to help the feral, outdoor cats as they do not do well in shelters in caged environments due to fear and not being socialized with people,” she said. “The rescue offers a free-roaming environment where cats can come around in their own time, whether it be two days, two weeks, or two years. They have 24-hour access to an outdoor enclosure that is 20 feet x 50 feet and has a partially roofed area with walls and an open air area where they can enjoy direct sunshine and weather from each season.”

The shelter fights hard to help feral cats get adjusted, with volunteers on site regularly to help socialize and care for the cats.

They are incredibly grateful for the community’s support and are asking anyone who can donate to help to please do so. There are multiple ways to help, and it’s greatly appreciated no matter which way a donor chooses.

Morden asks that anyone who is looking to donate provide it via e-transfer at info@feralcatrescue.ca.

“We are so thankful for our caring community and the support and help with the cats that need our help,” she said.

“You are also welcome to support by shopping at the Feral Cat Rescue thrift as 100 per cent of the proceeds go to our medical account. We sell new and gently used items and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to the medical care of the cats. We are so thankful to the community for donations of items to sell at the thrift store and are blessed to have such wonderful community support,” Morden added.

For more information about Feral Cat Rescue and its Sponsor a Cat for Christmas initiative, use the email above or call (519) 278-0707.

