Local partnership supports parents in discussing screen time, substance use

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new partnership between Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH), the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), and the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is helping parents discuss healthy screen time and substance use with their kids.

The partnership, Choices Rewired, provides parents with useful resources in tackling these topics.

“This campaign reflects the power of collaboration. By working together across education and public health, we’re reaching families where they are — with consistent, supportive messaging that helps them navigate real challenges,” said Brent McDonald, associate UGDSB director.

Choices Rewired was created in response to the fact that at least half of the youth in Wellington, Dufferin, and Guelph exceed the recommended screen time of two hours per day, with 43 per cent reporting screen distraction. As well, 86 per cent of high school students report spending three hours or more on screens outside of school each day.

Concerning substance use, one in six high school students in the region reported vaping or using cannabis. Another statistic reveals 21 per cent of Grade 7 and 8 students admit to using cough syrup to get high.

Choices Rewired aims to help parents and guardians understand youth choices around substances and screens through practical tips, tools, and resources to support healthier choices.

“WDG Public Health’s partnership with Choices Rewired is about empowering families to make small changes that can have a big impact,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, WDG Public Health’s associate medical officer of health.

There’s a straightforward, three-part call to action being issued by Choices Rewired: “Observe. Engage. Lead.”

The call to action asks parents to observe changes in behaviour, mood, or interests; engage in open, judgement-free conversations; and lead by modeling healthy choices and setting boundaries.

“We’re proud to be part of Choices Rewired. It’s a campaign rooted in compassion and connection, and it offers practical strategies that parents can use every day to support their children’s wellbeing,” said Brian Capovilla, executive superintendent of the Wellington Catholic District School.


Headline News

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada Aggregates and Melancthon residents

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning ...

Coats for Dufferin returns for the 2025 winter season

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recognizing the growing need for warm, dependable outdoor apparel in the community, Coats for Dufferin is preparing for ...

Mono opposes aggregate operation’s proposal to extract below water table

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council recently shared its concerns about an aggregate company’s plans to extract material and water from below ...

Concerns about Choices Shelter’s impact on neighbouring residents shared at community meeting

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ...

Volunteer Dufferin showcases local opportunities at annual volunteer fair

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Local charities and community groups are always looking for volunteers, and on Oct 22, they gathered at the Edlebrock ...

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...