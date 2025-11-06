Local partnership supports parents in discussing screen time, substance use

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new partnership between Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH), the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), and the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is helping parents discuss healthy screen time and substance use with their kids.

The partnership, Choices Rewired, provides parents with useful resources in tackling these topics.

“This campaign reflects the power of collaboration. By working together across education and public health, we’re reaching families where they are — with consistent, supportive messaging that helps them navigate real challenges,” said Brent McDonald, associate UGDSB director.

Choices Rewired was created in response to the fact that at least half of the youth in Wellington, Dufferin, and Guelph exceed the recommended screen time of two hours per day, with 43 per cent reporting screen distraction. As well, 86 per cent of high school students report spending three hours or more on screens outside of school each day.

Concerning substance use, one in six high school students in the region reported vaping or using cannabis. Another statistic reveals 21 per cent of Grade 7 and 8 students admit to using cough syrup to get high.

Choices Rewired aims to help parents and guardians understand youth choices around substances and screens through practical tips, tools, and resources to support healthier choices.

“WDG Public Health’s partnership with Choices Rewired is about empowering families to make small changes that can have a big impact,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, WDG Public Health’s associate medical officer of health.

There’s a straightforward, three-part call to action being issued by Choices Rewired: “Observe. Engage. Lead.”

The call to action asks parents to observe changes in behaviour, mood, or interests; engage in open, judgement-free conversations; and lead by modeling healthy choices and setting boundaries.

“We’re proud to be part of Choices Rewired. It’s a campaign rooted in compassion and connection, and it offers practical strategies that parents can use every day to support their children’s wellbeing,” said Brian Capovilla, executive superintendent of the Wellington Catholic District School.

Readers Comments (0)