General News

Local dentist helps launch National Dental Care Day

October 23, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Dr. Raj Khanuja, who owns Headwaters Dental in Orangeville as well as several other clinics in Ontario, has spearheaded a campaign to provide dental care for those who have trouble affording it.

Dr. Khanuja started doing a day of free dental care at his clinics to help those who can’t afford to have their teeth looked after.

He was inspired several years ago after a patient brought her son in for some dental work, but neglected to have her own teeth checked, explaining she could either pay for hockey equipment for her son, or her dental work, but not both.

After hosting several successful clinics, Dr. Khanuja decided to urge other dentists to offer the same service once a year in their communities.

The result was the launch of National Dental Care Day on Oct. 10, 2025.

A special presentation was held in Brampton on Oct. 10 to light the Flame of Compassion and announce that the movement is spreading across the country.

The movement’s motto is ‘One Chair, One Day, One Nation.’

“We placed compassion in a dental chair, and called it service,” Dr. Khanuja said during the launch ceremony.  “The light that began in one place, has spread across the entire country. This is a movement called National Dental Care Day. This is rooted in three simple, powerful words – compassion, dignity, service. Our volunteer doctors, assistants, hygienists, and staff, you are the heartbeat of this day. Your hands heal but your hearts inspire.”

An increasing number of dentists across the country are volunteering their time and skills in their communities to help those who are less fortunate, and would otherwise be unable to afford or receive dental care.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

No breaks from parking fees for Mono residents, says council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Being a Mono resident won’t get you off the hook for parking fees at parks and conservation areas. ...

Two decades of dedication: Dufferin County paramedic receives Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medal

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) recently received Canada’s highest honour for the profession, recognizing ...

Celebration held at Town Hall for proclamation of Latin American Heritage Month

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Orangeville officially proclaimed October as Latin American Heritage Month last Friday, Oct. 17. Members of ...

Community spirit shines at annual Boo on Broadway for a trick-or-treating extravaganza:

By Chris Perrotte With Halloween just around the corner, the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) shut down Broadway and a portion of Second Street for ...

Three area restaurants broken into overnight, investigation remains ongoing

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Three restaurants in the region were broken into between the late hours of Oct. 2 and the early ...

Headwaters celebrates opening of MRI suite

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of ...

Headwaters Health Care Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer to support local cancer care

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation held its second annual Hike to Fight Cancer at the Caledon Ski Club last ...

Consultant urges 37 per cent pay raise for Orangeville council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A consultant hired by the town recommends a pay raise for Orangeville’s elected officials. Marianne Love of Marianne ...

Mono committee quits in protest of council denying heritage designation

By James Matthews, Local Mono’s heritage advisory committee members resigned as a whole in protest of town council’s decision regarding a local historical farmstead property. ...

Lord Dufferin IODE to host fourth annual Fashion Show fundraiser at Tratoria Semplice

By Sam Odrowski A local not-for-profit group is hosting an annual fundraiser, where several women will dress to impress with fall and winter fashions. The ...