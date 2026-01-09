General News

Local 85-year-old had no heat for Christmas

January 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express serious concern about how my grandmother has been treated by her heat provider during a winter emergency.

Despite extreme cold, a storm-related power outage, and frozen pipes, the company has refused to work with her because her bill was overdue, insisting on payment before offering any assistance. This was said to an elderly 20-year customer in the middle of winter on Christmas Day while her home was losing heat and facing potential property damage.

This was not a case of refusal to pay — it was an inability to pay immediately due to circumstances beyond her control, including delayed access to payment methods and a widespread outage. Utilities exist to provide essential services, and heat is not a luxury in Canada — it is a necessity tied directly to health and safety.

I believe the public should be aware of how vulnerable customers, particularly seniors, are treated during emergencies. At minimum, compassion, flexibility, and temporary protections should be standard practice during storms and freezing conditions.

No senior should be made to feel powerless or unsafe in their own home because of rigid policies applied without regard for human consequences. We are on day 4 now with no heat, no hydro due to the storm, and no water due to frozen pipes. 

Sincerely,

Samantha Hermans, Mono 

(Granddaughter of affected resident) 


