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Local 80s cover band Stölen packs Broadway Beat during high-energy performance

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Local 80s cover band Stölen performed on Saturday, May 23, at Broadway Beat, to a packed house and kept the dance floor full across three electrifying sets.

Blending New Wave, pop, and rock hits from iconic acts like Depeche Mode, INXS, Journey, and Tears for Fears, the band delivered a nostalgic, synth-heavy, high-energy experience that resonated with the lively, enthusiastic crowd.

“We loved the vibe Saturday night,” said the band. “We could feel the energy coming off the crowd and that just fed our own energy on stage.”

Stölen features a lineup of seasoned local musicians: Rich Adam (guitar and vocals), Kirk Dawson (drums and backing vocals), Peter LeBlanc (keys and vocals), Sebastian LeBlanc (keys and backing vocals), Andy Murray (bass), and Natasha Trumble (vocals).

Deeply rooted in the Orangeville community, most members live within walking distance of the downtown core and are heavily involved in local life.

Formed in 2017 and reconfigured in 2021, Stölen has built a strong reputation across the region. The band appeared on the Broadway Stage at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival in 2024 to rave reviews and has performed at numerous local benefits, helping raise thousands of dollars for causes including Syrian newcomer support, MS Canada, Epilepsy Canada, and music programs in Orangeville schools.

Their growing local profile was recently highlighted when a resident in a community Facebook group sought help identifying the “awesome sounding” band rehearsing nearby — only to discover it was Stölen.

Saturday’s show also underscored Broadway Beat’s role as one of Orangeville’s growing hot spots for live music, with Stölen expressing appreciation for being part of the venue’s expanding roster of homegrown talent.

Looking ahead, the band is finalizing several summer performance dates across Southwestern Ontario. They are also set to reunite with Guelph favourites Lennox and the Hot Flashes at Stölen’s 5th annual “Fergus Farm” event.

For more information on upcoming shows, visit stolentheband.com or follow Stölen on Instagram and Facebook – @stolentheband.


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