LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Thank you Headwaters

July 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I am lucky to not have to visit doctors too often. Still, once in a while it happens. It happened this last weekend, when I ended up asking for help at the ER of Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). I was treated with professionalism and empathy. While still in treatment, I can feel the improvement in my condition. I am lucky!

However, while talking to a nurse, I was taken aback by a statement she made that some patients are rude, aggressive, and violent. I pointed out that I came there in need of help, and she and her colleagues are providing help, so why would this be the case?

“You’d be surprised” was her answer, adding that most are later ashamed of how they behaved. Still… pain is pain, frustration is frustration, but lashing out at other people is not going to better anything, that much I would think we all know.

If anything, these healthcare professionals deserve our gratitude: they chose an occupation in which they are helping fellow people, and they sacrifice a lot of their lives for it. They are lifelong learners who stay abreast of what’s happening in their field, work long shifts, late shifts, and face the personal risk of getting a new contagious disease from one of their patients. I think the rest of us can at least be nice.

I want to say just this: HHCC team, Thank you. You are awesome!

Sorin Schwimmer

Orangeville

Readers Comments (0)