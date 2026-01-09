General News

Junior C hockey enters final stretch leading to the Schmalz Cup final

January 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Junior C hockey teams across the province are moving into the final quarter of the regular season schedule as squads battle it out to see who will have the top berth in the playoffs.

Junior C teams will play division championships with the winners going on to play the rest of the province to see who will be this year’s Schmalz Cup champions.

Most divisions have a couple of top teams that have been the top performers this year.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets are in first place, followed by the Stayner Siskins. They are separated by five points, and these two teams will meet three more times before the end of the season.

The Uxbridge Bruins are leading the East Orr Division with 48 points – six points ahead of the second-place Georgina Ice.

Uxbridge has won 24 games after being on the ice 29 times this year.

In the East Tod Division, the Lakefield Chiefs are leading with a 20-8 record and 42 points. They are followed by the Frankford Huskies, who have a 19-10 record for the season.

In the North Pollock Division, the defending Schmalz Cup champions, the Hanover Barons, are once again in first place with a 25-5 record. The Barons won the cup last season and are hoping for a repeat this year.

In the South Bloomfield Division, the Dundas Blues are in the top spot with 53 points and are tied with the Essex 73s, from the West Stobbs Division, as the leading teams in the province.

The Blues have a 26-4 record for the season.

The Woodstock Navy Vets are leading the South Doherty Division with a 20-10 record, including three overtime losses and one shoot-out loss.

They lead the Wellesley Applejacks by four points.

In first place in the West Stobbs Division, the Essex 73s have 53 points and a 26-5 record. The 73s have been a powerhouse team in the league for over a decade and continue to remain a strong contender.

In the west end of the province, the Petrolia Flyers are leading the West Yeck Division with an 18-9 record and 38 points. They are one point ahead of the second-place Exeter Hawks.

There’s going to be a lot of good local hockey action as Junior C hockey moves toward the end of the season and teams try to get the wins to secure a better playoff position. 


