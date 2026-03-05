Sports

Hornets win first round with four-game sweep over Huntsville

March 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Alliston Hornets have advanced to the second round of the North Carruthers Division after a four-game sweep over the Huntsville Otters in their quarter-final series.

Game 1 of the series got underway on Feb. 20 in Alliston and ended with a 6-1 win.

It was an 8-3 Alliston win in Game 2 on Feb. 22, in Huntsville.

The series returned to Alliston for Game 3 on Friday, Feb. 20.

In that game, the Hornets took a two-goal lead in the first period on two goals from Gunner Kirk.

The Hornets took command of the game in the second period and scored four times before the Otters could respond.

Alliston’s goals came from Nick Lamont, Duncan Grube, David Harvey, and Ben Taylor.

There was no scoring in the third period, and the Hornets left the ice with a 6-1 win and a 3-0 lead in the series.

The series went to Huntsville for Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, March 1.

Huntsville opened the scoring in the first period and got the only goal in the first frame.

Alliston returned fire in the second, with Will Hopcraft tying it up at 1:59 into the period, followed by a goal from Duncan Grube.

The Otters fought back, scoring at 9:23 into the period to tie the game.

Alliston’s Noah Larmon scored at the midway mark to give the Hornets a 3-2 lead with one period remaining.

Huntsville tied the game at three with a late goal at 16:24 into the third period.

Larmon got his second of the night with 2:05 left on the clock to put the Hornets back in the lead.

A final from Gunner Kirk with 39 seconds remaining in the game gave the Hornets a 5-3 win and the right to advance to the next round.

In the other North Carruthers Division quarter-final series, the Stayner Siskins dispatched the Innisfil Spartans in four games.

The Orillia Terriers have advanced after knocking out the Muskoka Bears in four games.

The Penetang Kings are leading the Midland Flyers 3-2 in their series. Game six of that series was played on Tuesday, Mar. 3, with results not available at press time.

The Hornets will now go on to play the Orillia Terriers in their best-of-seven semi-final round.

This will be an exciting series between two skilled, talented teams, as well as a bit of a grudge match.

The Terriers stole the division title from the Hornets last season after winning the final series in a huge upset.

The schedule for the semi-finals has not yet been announced.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Black Parent Council says racism continues, UGDSB ignoring concerns

Board has taken ‘tangible actions’ to address racism: UGDSB official By Robin George Black parents say Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) officials may talk ...

From backyard hobby to award-winning operation: Hereward Farms founder shares her journey

By Sam Odrowski A small experiment to see if a fragrant purple perennial could flourish on a 250-acre East Garafraxa farm blossomed into an award-winning ...

New business at Orangeville’s Old Mill Hub offers fully-immersive Virtual Reality experiences

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following a grand opening event on Sunday, March 1, Teleport is officially open and offering a multitude of ...

Orangeville Food Bank’s Coldest Night of the Year approaches $200,000 fundraising goal

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, held by the Orangeville Food Bank, drew a festive, high-energy ...

Mono halts effort toward firearm discharge bylaw

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council voted to abandon its proposed firearms discharge bylaw. Council made the decision during its Feb. 24 meeting to recognize that ...

Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada needs immediate assistance to continue operating due to rising costs

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fur‑Ever Farm‑Canada, a local animal rescue and sanctuary, said that it has been forced to pause all new ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District to host Wii Bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District is getting ready to roll out its largest annual fundraiser, with a Wild West–themed ...

Orangeville looks to tighten rules governing election signs

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal election campaigns have come to mean that Orangeville’s streets and intersections will be congested with a slew of candidate signs. With ...

Orangeville protects the public and environment with salvage yard rules

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has taken steps toward a license requirement for salvage yards. The proposed Salvage Yard Bylaw introduces operations standards intended to ensure ...

Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area. A developer has ...