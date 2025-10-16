Letters to the Editor

Giving thanks

October 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

We thank thee, Lord, for all your grace, your love, and comfort too.
But most of all, we thank thee, Lord, for riches loaned by you.
Not riches as in gold and jewels. But this fine land of ours. A wealth so great, our earth so strong. Where spruce and pine trees tower.
Our province is the richest. But our district we hold dear. This Northland is the place we walk when e’er we want you near.
We feel your strength from balsam, and we see your face in flowers. Your tender arms are warm, sweet fields. The animals your heart.
We hear your voice, soft through the trees, and sense your heartbeat here. We’re calmed by utter trust and love. To know and feel you’re near.
A beautiful poem by poet Barb Greer about our province, Ontario. The poem is a reminder of how important it is to be the caretakers of our province for future generations because if it we’re just takers, there will be nothing for future generations to give thanks to.
Kill Bill 5.


Terry Brooker
Orangeville


