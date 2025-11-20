General News

Get ready to ride: Work begins on Dufferin’s snowmobile trails

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ (OFSC) season quickly approaching, preparations are being made across Dufferin County.

Several snowmobiling clubs in the region, such as the Dufferin Drift Busters, Orangeville Snowmobile Club, and Hillsburgh Snow Roamers, are working to prepare trails for the winter season.

“As we approach the start of the season, we ask riders to have patience while volunteers continue signing, brushing, and inspecting trail sections. And of course, keep doing your snow dance, good snowfall is essential before trails can safely open,” reads a statement from Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Local clubs are seeking volunteers to assist with pre-season trail work and winter maintenance. The Dufferin OPP encourages anyone who is interested in getting involved to contact their local snowmobile club to lend a hand.

“Riders are reminded to stay off all OFSC trails until they are officially marked as open on the OFSC Interactive Trail Guide (ITG). Trail status will continue to change with weather conditions, so please check the ITG regularly,” Dufferin OPP stated.

“As the season approaches, snowmobilers are encouraged to purchase their OFSC permit. Your permit directly supports your local club, helping fund trail maintenance, grooming, signage, equipment, and insurance to keep the system safe and operational.”

It’s important to note that ATV use remains closed at the rail line trail until next May, weather permitting.

“Dufferin County OPP officers will again be conducting RIDE spot checks and radar enforcement throughout the snowmobiling season to promote safe and responsible riding. Officers look forward to positive interactions with riders and appreciate the continued cooperation from the snowmobile community,” Dufferin OPP stated.

“We look forward to a fantastic season ahead and thank everyone for their patience, support, and commitment to safe snowmobiling.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Ontario government tables proposal to allow hunting in Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Public comments on the proposal can be submitted to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry until Nov. 24 By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative ...

Butterfly Bereavement Project art installation opens at local hospital, Orangeville Library

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As National Grief and Bereavement Day passes, the Bethell Hospice wants to open up hearts and minds to ...

Annual Santa Claus Parade to roll through downtown Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Santa Claus is coming to town! The annual Orangeville Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. ...

Mono keeps close eye on sewage odour emanating from Fieldstone wastewater plant

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono residents in the Fieldstone subdivision have had enough of foul smells from a wastewater treatment facility. And ...

Mono trims tax increase proposal to under 14 per cent

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Deliberations for next year’s budget present some tough decisions for Mono council. At the beginning of the annual ...

The Lighthouse community kitchen raises $23,000 after hosting fundraising concert

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Soup kitchens and food banks play an increasingly critical role in supporting Canadians, especially here in Orangeville. One ...

Holiday weekends await at Downtown Orangeville’s Joy and Lights Festival

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Christmas cheer is spreading far and near as Downtown Orangeville expands its Joy and Lights Festival over two ...

Festive Giving Program at HollyFest supports the local fight against local food insecurity

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As the holidays draw closer, many people struggle to find the perfect gift for everyone on their Christmas ...

Theatre Orangeville holds annual ‘Twas the Night gala at Hockley Valley Resort

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville’s most anticipated day of the year arrived on Saturday, Nov. 15, as actors, staff, board members and ...

Theatre Orangeville is bringing in the laughs with ‘Rapunzel: A Braid New World’ pantomime

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For those with a love of bombastic, colourful, and hilarious theatre, Theatre Orangeville’s Rapunzel: A Braid New World ...