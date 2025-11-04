FTP’s former executive director celebrated with commemorative bench

November 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Orangeville’s emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse – Family Transition Place –recently recognized a community advocate who served as its executive director for 17 years.

FTP’s Board of Directors held an unveiling of a commemorative bench at Alexandra Park in Orangeville on Oct. 28, honouring Norah Kennedy, who retired from her role as executive director at this time last year.

“The commemorative bench serves as both a heartfelt expression of gratitude for Norah’s remarkable leadership and a lasting symbol of rest, reflection, and renewal for the community she served with passion and integrity,” reads a press release from FTP.

“The bench stands as a tribute to Norah’s years of advocacy, compassion, and her tireless efforts to advance FTP’s mission and support women and families across the region,” reads the press release.

Sharyn Ayliffe, the current board chair of FTP, expressed her appreciation for Kennedy’s dedication during her tenure.

“This critical and life-saving work is, unfortunately, endless. Individuals like Norah — those who dedicate their life’s work to helping others, who provide a voice for those who have been silenced, who inspire hope, courage, and resilience, and who strive to create safety for victims of gender-based violence — are the unsung heroes of our community,” said Ayliffe. “The Board and staff of FTP will be forever grateful to Norah Kennedy for her years of passionate service and for the legacy she leaves behind.”

Kennedy’s 17 years as executive director were spent leading the organization with integrity, grace, and conviction, according to FTP.

“She was a steadfast advocate for the Violence Against Women sector and a champion for all who sought support on their journey toward safety and wellbeing. Her leadership, mentorship, and advocacy helped shape FTP into a sector leader — an organization grounded in compassion, empowerment, belonging, and hope,” reads the press release.

“The bench, a gift from the FTP Board of Directors, represents a lasting expression of gratitude and an invitation to the community to pause — to rest, reflect, and renew — in the same spirit Norah brought to her work every day.”

During the bench’s unveiling ceremony in Alexandra Park, remarks were shared by Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, members of the FTP board, and Kennedy.

Readers Comments (0)