Fore DCAFS 2026 Golf Classic to be held at Shelburne Golf and Country Club

May 28, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

When a grandmother raising three autistic grandchildren needs a break, or when parents of a child with exceptional needs haven’t slept in days, the Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) is there to help. And that is barely the beginning of what DCAFS does for those in need of help with their children, who need careful, focused guidance, in this community.

The trips to special camps for special needs kids, providing a specific infant formula not available at food banks for a tiny baby, and providing crucial child support via an allotted $1,500 are all part of DCAFS’s mission and purpose. All of it costs more than those parents can afford, and the path to funding the services DCAFS delivers is through raising funds in various ways, including, at this time of year, golf tournaments.

On June 11, Dufferin Child and Family Foundation (DCAFF) is hosting a tournament at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club. People are signing up, and there are still spaces for more golfers to register. Registration on the day of the event opens at 8 a.m., and it starts at 9 a.m.

In an interview with DCAFS CEO Jennifer Moore, she explained that DCAFF provides grants to people receiving services through DCAFS under three main priority areas: Youth Futures, Health & Wellness, and Social Growth & Development.

Perhaps, with so many services, it would be difficult to include all their details in this feature. Better to let the focus be on the success of this tournament, which is to raise funds for Respite. That means time away for children for a given day to learn and develop social skills under the watchful attention and guidance of qualified staff.

This also allows parents and caregivers time to do whatever they need or wish, while knowing their children are safe.

The upcoming fundraiser is a Best Ball tournament with a shotgun start, welcoming players of all levels. Even so, Moore was happy to tempt golfers to come for a chance to win prizes from the “two hole-in-one sponsors.”

“One is $50,000 towards a brand-new vehicle through the Brackett Auto Group. The other is a $10,000 shopping spree at Shelburne Home Hardware,” said Moore.

“Crewson Insurance is our eagle sponsor.”

For other examples of how funding is used and why it is important for the funding to be available, Moore offered two more stories.

With afundraising investment of $2,340, the benefits of the Early Learners Group(ELG) have proven to be a remarkable stepping stone for a young child with exceptional needs. The child made big strides in their ability to engage with peers and participate in group activities. The child is now adept at following simple instructions and actively engaged during various classroom activities, which are significant achievements.

The family saw real improvements in the child’s ability to express their needs. More than simply therapy, ELG is a nurturing environment where such skills are developed, allowing the child a path to greater independence in school and within the community.

Moore summed it up, saying, “This journey of growth is exciting, and with continued practice – and the support of our generous donors – the sky’s the limit for this young learner.”

Beginning with, “We’re incredibly proud to share…,” this final story tells of $2,000 in donations used to purchase essential workshop tools for a dedicated youth who has been able to participate in an Auto Mechanic Apprenticeship. This crucial support directly equips them for success in their demanding program.

Now, well into their third year of the apprenticeship, having demonstrated exceptional commitment and skill, the hard work has paid off tremendously. This youth has recently secured a position at a local car dealership! Such an exciting milestone marks a significant step in their professional journey and highlights the profound impact of our community fundraising efforts on fostering promising careers.

The June 11 Golf tournament at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club has all the treats and joys such an event and its participants deserve. Golf carts are included with the registration for two golfers per cart.

A pre-ordered box lunch will be delivered by Moore herself on the course, and there are plenty of prizes in addition to the top prize for a hole-in-one, all presented at the 19th hole, with a delightful charcuterie board to enhance the day’s end.

To register for the Fore DCAF 26 Golf Classic, visit https://dcafs.on.ca/golfpackages/

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