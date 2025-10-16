Float registration opens for Orangeville’s 2025 Santa Claus Parade

October 16, 2025 · 0 Comments

Get your engines ready, marching shoes on and check that those festive lights are still twinkling, because the 2025 Santa Claus Parade is just around the corner.

The Town of Orangeville is looking for members of the community to be a part of this year’s parade, helping to bring holiday fun and welcome Santa to town.

This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22, beginning at 5 p.m.

If you’ve got a great float idea, have a group that wants to share something great with the community, or just want to show off that festive spirit, applications are open now. The theme for 2025 is Classic Christmas, and participants are invited to show their creativity in how they share the theme!

Space is limited and applicants will be notified by the supervisor of Recreation and Events upon a successful application.

To submit your float registration or learn more about the event visit orangeville.ca/SantaParade.

Want to make a weekend out of it? Downtown Orangeville will be hosting the Joy & Lights Festival all weekend. Find out more on their website at downtownorangeville.ca.

Readers Comments (0)