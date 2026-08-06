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Fiddle Park Concert Series continues this weekend with The Amy Experience

August 6, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After a successful launch in July, Shelburne’s new Fiddle Park Concert Series is set to continue through August with three free evenings of live music featuring tribute acts, local performers and a variety of musical styles.

Held at Fiddle Park, the Sunday evening concert series has quickly become a new community gathering place, giving residents an opportunity to enjoy live entertainment in the town’s recently redeveloped outdoor venue.

Jessica Hanzel, recreation program development and special Events coordinator, said the concert series has already been a huge success.

“The concert series has had a great start,” she said. “The grand opening concert brought a lot of excitement to the community, and we’ve received positive feedback from residents and performers. As this is the first year of the series, we’re happy to see people coming out to enjoy live music and experience the park.”

The August lineup continues that momentum with performances designed to appeal to a wide range of audiences while showcasing both established acts and local talent.

Hanzel said that the town tries to keep the lineups as diverse as possible so each performance is unique and has something to offer. Town staff achieve this by scouting talent in the community and beyond to find suitable picks for the concert series.

“We try to look for a variety of music styles, feature local artists/bands, as well as bring in new performances to town,” she said. “Our goal is to create a line-up that appeals to a wide range of audiences. Earlier this year, we put out a call for artists, and we keep an ongoing list of interested artists and bands.  We also get recommendations from community contacts, work with agents, and do our own research and attend other events.”

The first August concert takes place on Aug. 9. It features local favourites The Matlockes before headliner The Amy Experience, a tribute to Amy Winehouse featuring a nine-piece band complete with a full horn section.

The series continues on Aug. 16 with The Almost Hip, one of Canada’s longest-running Tragically Hip tribute bands. The performance comes just days before the 10th anniversary of The Tragically Hip’s iconic final concert on Aug. 20, 2016, making it a fitting addition to the summer lineup.

The final August concert, on Aug. 23, highlights local performers with The Aubry FillHarmonics, an a cappella group made up of a mother and her four daughters, opening the evening. They will be followed by singer-songwriter Tyler Delaney Reed.

The concert series has been well received since opening earlier this summer. According to the Town of Shelburne, the grand opening generated significant excitement in the community, with residents embracing the opportunity to enjoy free live music in the park.

Positive feedback has also come from performers, who have praised both the atmosphere and the outdoor setting. Organizers have also continued refining the experience by making adjustments in response to feedback.

“The performers have really enjoyed the space,” Hanzel said. “We’ve heard positive feedback about the park, the atmosphere, and the opportunity to perform in such a beautiful outdoor setting. As with any new venue we are learning and making improvements as we go. We have made adjustments to stage set up and event logistics to make things run more smoothly for performers and attendees.  We are also looking at different vendor layouts and opportunities to improve the overall experience.”

For residents who have not yet attended a concert, Hanzel said the series offers an ideal way to spend a summer night.

“Fiddle Park is a beautiful outdoor setting for live music, and it’s a great way to spend a Sunday evening with family and friends,” she said. “We have food vendors on site, so you can grab dinner, or treat yourself to some ice cream, and sit back and enjoy the music.”

With food vendors on site and a relaxed outdoor atmosphere, the concerts offer families and friends a chance to gather, enjoy dinner or a treat, and experience live music in Shelburne’s newly revitalized Fiddle Park.


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