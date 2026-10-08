Council candidate Sandra Pratt campaigns on accountability, safety and recreation

October 8, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities for the municipality, and qualifications.

1. What made you want to run for municipal office?

Orangeville is not just where I live — it is my home. I have watched this community grow and change over the years, and I have felt the frustration that many residents share about decisions being made without their voices truly being heard.

As a volunteer in this community, I have already had the privilege of contributing to meaningful projects that made a real difference for Orangeville residents. These experiences show me that one person with conviction and commitment can genuinely move the needle.

I am not a career politician. I am a neighbour, a business owner, a volunteer, and someone who has spent over two decades building relationships and trust in this community.

I decided to run because I believe Orangeville deserves a councillor who is accountable, accessible, and genuinely invested in the people who call this town home — someone ready to do the work.

Orangeville has given a lot to me, and running for council is my way of giving back.

2. What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

The issues I hear most consistently from Orangeville residents are fiscal responsibility, community safety, and access to recreation.

Council recently approved significant pay increases for elected positions, and while I respect the role, I believe councillors should be driven by service — not compensation.

Residents are watching where every tax dollar goes and they deserve complete transparency.

Safety is also a growing concern. Our public spaces, lighting, and community infrastructure need attention, and I am committed to working collaboratively with the OPP and community partners to make Orangeville safer for families/people of all ages.

Finally, recreation and community programming are the heartbeat of a healthy town. Many residents, especially youth and seniors, feel that programs and facilities are not accessible or available. Smart growth must include investment in the community spaces and services that bring people together, not just infrastructure and development that serves a narrow interest. Orangeville’s character is worth protecting, and I will fight to preserve it.

3. What makes you best suited for the role?

Working as a realtor for over 22 years has given me a deep understanding of financial planning, negotiation, budgeting, and community development.

I know how to read numbers, ask hard questions, and advocate firmly for the people I represent. That kind of strong business background is exactly what responsible municipal governance requires, and it is something I bring to the table.

With my manufacturing experience, I bring a commitment to process control and continuous improvement. I believe local government should constantly be evaluating how it operates, identifying inefficiencies, eliminating waste, and finding smarter ways to deliver results for taxpayers.

Good governance is not just about making decisions — it is about making better decisions over time through accountability, key measurements, and a willingness to improve.

As a volunteer first responder, I understand urgency and accountability. As a certified soccer referee, I understand fairness and making tough calls under pressure. As someone who has already contributed lasting initiatives to this community, I know how to turn ideas into real impact.

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