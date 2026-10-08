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Vivian Petho focuses on accessibility, jobs and recreation in council bid

October 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

With the upcoming municipal election on October 26, we invited each candidate to respond to the same three questions about their reason for running, priorities for the municipality and qualifications.

1. What made you want to run for municipal office?

I have been a resident of this community for 10 years now. In that time, I have worked in many capacities in this town, including committees (EDI and Age-Friendly) and volunteering through various organizations (Equity of Access Committee for UGDSB, Parent Council co-chair, OrangeThREADs, and Orangeville Food Bank). 

As the president of the Orangeville & District Horticultural Society, I have run a board of directors and helped to make key decisions to shape the future of the society. My proudest achievement is “The Opportunity Garden,” a project that gave neurodivergent adults from Branching Out Support Services the ability to grow pea shoots and donate them to the food bank.

In terms of the town, I have often advocated for change to policies and procedures within Orangeville. For example, when challenged with service dog access on transit, my family and I worked with the town to create a policy for service dogs on transit. 

We additionally helped make amendments to the by-law policy and instigated the Proclamation of Service Dog Month in September. What I have done is not just for me and mine, but for the betterment of all of Orangeville. 

Now, I want to be on the side of the table where I can help make change for the future of both my family and our beautiful community.

2. What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

Our municipality faces a variety of issues. One of the biggest concerns is taxes and the rate of increase. Taxes are a necessary thing. We need to be able to support the infrastructure and services that we want Orangeville to provide. 

However, this leads into another issue: jobs and industry. 

To have our residents be able to work, live and thrive, Orangeville has to become a more attractive place to bigger industries to keep people in this town, rather than having to commute out for employment. 

Bigger industry would mean that the tax burden could be better distributed, leaving less upon the residents. 

Another issue is accessibility. When I say this, I do not mean just transit, or ramps into businesses. I mean that working to AODA compliance would help many individuals who have mobility challenges. 

Equity in accessibility is important. 

The final issue that I want to focus on is recreational spaces. We do have a variety of them, but it is time to diversify by attracting different types of sports to town, such as cricket or looking at a secondary swimming pool facility. 

More houses are being built right now, which means more families moving to Orangeville. We need to be thinking ahead as to how we will serve both the new and current residents’ ongoing recreational needs. 

3. What makes you best suited for the role?

I am best suited to the role as councillor because I bring a unique take to the situation. I am a multi-racial woman with lived experience. 

I have autistic family members that I support. I have volunteered extensively within this town, and continually speak to residents about the issues that they are facing. 

If faced with a problem, I have no problem with doing the reading and research necessary to make an informed decision and vote appropriately on the issues. 

As a resident, my work has always been to not only improve my family’s life, but also benefit others in the community. I have taught my children that you are only as good as your word, so if you say you will do something, you do it. I am not afraid to tell you if I don’t know the answer, but I will research and find the best answer to the situation. 

I look forward to making Orangeville great!


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