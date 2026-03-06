Family launches GoFundMe to return remains of son following fatal car crash

March 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

A fundraising campaign is nearing its goal after a fatal crash in the Township of Melancthon claimed the life of a 24-year-old international student.

The online appeal, titled “In Loving Memory of Udampreet Singh,” was launched by his cousin, Amanjot Singh, following his death on Feb. 26 at St. Michael’s Hospital. Singh had been hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision the previous evening.

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised just over $38,000 toward its $40,000 goal in five days.

Udampreet Singh had come to Canada on a study permit with plans to eventually bring his parents to join him from India once he had established himself in the country. His family sacrificed much of what they had to get him to Canada to study.

Originally from Yamunanagar in Haryana, he is survived by his mother, father and younger sister, who remain in India. His family is now working to have his remains returned to India so his parents can perform his final rites according to their traditions, as well as allowing his family to say a proper goodbye.

Arrangements are being made through the Brampton Crematorium & Visitation Centre.

The collision is under investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a separate statement, the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP said officers responded alongside Dufferin County EMS and local fire services to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 25 at approximately 6:40 p.m

Emergency crews were dispatched to County Road 124, just north of 20 Sideroad, for a serious collision.

Police said a 24-year-old man from Brampton was transported to a Toronto-area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The investigation remains ongoing.

The OPP is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or to provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Readers Comments (0)