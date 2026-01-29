Dufferin OPP to face off against Orangeville Fire in annual charity hockey game

By Sam Odrowski

Nothing connects Canadians quite like hockey, and on March 21, an annual game will bring the community together in support of a charitable cause.

The Orangeville Fire Department will face Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in their third annual Charity Hockey Game at the Alder Street Recreation Centre, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Police and firefighters will once again play for a purpose, with all proceeds supporting the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Child and Family Services; two vital organizations that continue to provide exceptional support to our community and to those we serve every day,” reads a press release from the Dufferin OPP.

“This event is all about community engagement, teamwork, and coming together for a cause far greater than the game itself.”

The public is encouraged to bring their family and invite their friends, as the charitable event will feature more than just hockey.

The Hatter will be on-site providing food and beverages, ensuring no one goes hungry while taking in the excitement.

Participants can also try their luck in the “Chuck a Puck” contest for a chance to win special prizes, including tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“The fun continues with Shoot for the Loot, where three contestants will step up and showcase their skills in a high‑energy challenge. With plenty more activities and surprises planned, this event promises to deliver something memorable for all ages,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the event, or ahead of time during business hours at Orangeville Fire Department (10 Dawson Road) or Orangeville OPP Detachment (390 C Line, Orangeville).

The Dufferin OPP encourages any person or organization interested in supporting the game to contact the hockey game’s organizers, by contacting the Orangeville OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or the Orangeville Fire Department at (519) 941-3083.

“We look forward to seeing you there and sharing an evening of fun, community spirit, and friendly competition, all in support of two incredible local organizations,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

