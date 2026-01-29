General News

Dufferin OPP to face off against Orangeville Fire in annual charity hockey game

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Nothing connects Canadians quite like hockey, and on March 21, an annual game will bring the community together in support of a charitable cause.

The Orangeville Fire Department will face Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in their third annual Charity Hockey Game at the Alder Street Recreation Centre, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“Police and firefighters will once again play for a purpose, with all proceeds supporting the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Child and Family Services; two vital organizations that continue to provide exceptional support to our community and to those we serve every day,” reads a press release from the Dufferin OPP.

“This event is all about community engagement, teamwork, and coming together for a cause far greater than the game itself.”

The public is encouraged to bring their family and invite their friends, as the charitable event will feature more than just hockey.

The Hatter will be on-site providing food and beverages, ensuring no one goes hungry while taking in the excitement.

Participants can also try their luck in the “Chuck a Puck” contest for a chance to win special prizes, including tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“The fun continues with Shoot for the Loot, where three contestants will step up and showcase their skills in a high‑energy challenge. With plenty more activities and surprises planned, this event promises to deliver something memorable for all ages,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the event, or ahead of time during business hours at Orangeville Fire Department (10 Dawson Road) or Orangeville OPP Detachment (390 C Line, Orangeville).

The Dufferin OPP encourages any person or organization interested in supporting the game to contact the hockey game’s organizers, by contacting the Orangeville OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or the Orangeville Fire Department at (519) 941-3083.

“We look forward to seeing you there and sharing an evening of fun, community spirit, and friendly competition, all in support of two incredible local organizations,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub launches in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville has been selected as one of 28 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs in Ontario. The provincial government announced ...

County fears provincial housing legislation may disadvantage renters

By JAMES MATTHEWS Provincial legislation to spur housing development affects the relationship between landlords and their tenants. Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, ...

County of Dufferin needs more money to remedy homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS More federal and provincial money is required to address homelessness and housing needs in Dufferin County. County staff presented a report to ...

Theatre Orangeville presents ‘Common Ground,’ an 80s romantic comedy

By Joshua Drakes Theatre Orangeville is going back in time with Common Ground, a romantic comedy premiering Feb. 6 that blends heartbreak, humour and hope against ...

Attack on agriculture: Orangeville supports Green leader’s bill to preserve prime farmland

By JAMES MATTHEWS Ontario’s food security is threatened. Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario, said during Orangeville council’s Jan. 26 meeting that ...

Orangeville Food Bank to hold annual Coldest Night of the Year walk fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes The Orangeville Food Bank is preparing to host its annual Coldest Night of the Year walk, a community fundraiser that shines a ...

Parked transport trucks are not welcome on Mono residential properties: mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Transport trucks parked on residential properties are becoming a blight to the Mono landscape. Mayor John Creelman said during council’s Jan. 13 ...

Orangeville council joins CVC in opposing province’s proposal for amalgamation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Credit Valley watershed growth brings opportunities to communities, but also increases pressure on green spaces. Terri Leroux, the CAO at Credit Valley ...

New executive director Teresa Waldner takes helm at Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes The Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County is a local nonprofit organization that supports people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as ...

RCMP National High Risk Child Sex Offender Database officially launches online

By Joshua Drakes The public now has access to a centralized, accessible database on child sex offenders nationwide for the first time, as part of ...