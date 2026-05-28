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Dufferin OPP lay 375 charges during Canada Road Safety Week

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers participated in this year’s Canada Road Safety Week campaign, resulting in a total of 375 charges being laid across Dufferin County.

Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 12 to May 18, focused on promoting safe driving behaviours and increasing compliance with traffic laws to help save lives.

The campaign targeted behaviours that place drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users at risk, including the “Big Four” contributing factors in serious collisions and fatalities on Ontario roads. These factors are impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and aggressive driving, and lack of seatbelt use 

During the campaign, Dufferin OPP officers laid the following charges:

  • Speeding: 215 
  • Stunt driving/racing: 5 
  • Seatbelt violations: 16 
  • Distracted driving: 1 
  • Impaired driving: 8 
  • Other charges: 130 

Overall, 375 charges were laid during the campaign, marking an increase of over 24 per cent compared to last year.


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