General News

Dufferin County appoints Antonietta Minichillo as Chief Administrative Officer

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Some changes are being made to the leadership structure for County of Dufferin staff.

On May 26, the county announced the appointment of Antonietta Minichillo as its new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), starting July 6.

Minichillo brings 20 years of progressive municipal leadership experience and a strong record of supporting good governance, financial sustainability, service modernization, responsible growth, community engagement, and organizational improvement.

“Antonietta brings the breadth of municipal experience, collaborative leadership style, and practical understanding of local government that Dufferin County needs at this important time. Her experience across corporate services, growth management, governance, financial planning, and organizational improvement will be a strong asset as council continues to support our communities, strengthen services, and plan responsibly for the future,” said Dufferin County Warden Lisa Post, who also serves as Orangeville’s mayor.

Most recently, Minichillo served as general manager of corporate services with the Town of Orangeville, where she was a member of the senior leadership team and provided enterprise-wide leadership across finance and treasury services, human sesources, information technology, communications, clerks, and by-law enforcement. In this role, she helped advance many significant corporate initiatives, including long-term financial planning, asset management, policy governance, project management, internal communications, organizational capacity planning, service modernization, and continuous improvement.

Minichillo’s career also includes senior leadership roles with the Town of Caledon, Town of Grimsby, and City of Brampton. Across these municipalities, she has supported strategic planning, responsible growth management, community engagement, governance modernization, organizational change, and practical improvements to how municipal services are planned, delivered, and supported.

Known for her collaborative and people-centred leadership style, Minichillo has a strong ability to build trust, bring people together, and help organizations move from strategy to action. She brings a balanced understanding of the pressures facing municipalities today, including growth, affordability, infrastructure needs, service expectations, fiscal responsibility, organizational capacity, and the importance of strong relationships with council, staff, local municipalities, community partners, and residents.

As CAO, Minichillo will lead Dufferin County’s administration and support council in advancing its priorities, strengthening partnerships, and delivering effective, responsive, and financially responsible services for residents across Dufferin County.

“I am honoured to join Dufferin County and grateful for the opportunity to work with council, staff, local municipalities, and community partners. Dufferin County has strong communities, dedicated public servants, and important opportunities ahead. I look forward to building relationships, supporting thoughtful decision-making, and helping deliver meaningful results for residents,” said Antonietta Minichillo, incoming CAO of Dufferin County.


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