Developer eyes Townline-Bythia corner for new housing construction

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A proposed housing development at Townline and Bythia Street shouldn’t contribute to the current water issues in the area.

A developer has requested an amendment to the zoning bylaw for 73 Townline that will allow the construction of two semi-detached dwellings and an existing detached dwelling at a large corner lot at Townline and Bythia Street.

The development requires that a pair of new lots be created at the rear of the existing parcel. That will require a separate application, depending on how the bylaw amendment goes.

According to information provided to council on Feb. 23 by Mairefields Planning and Development, the project’s proponent, the build will utilize existing land and services.

The proposed development will achieve modest infill intensification, which is still consistent with the surrounding neighbourhood. It’ll increase the range of housing options in Orangeville and assist with achieving Dufferin County’s intensification targets.

The development will contribute to a complete community, according to information materials.

Much studying has gone into the proposed development.

A Servicing and Stormwater Management Memo has been submitted that details how stormwater runoff will be managed to avoid impacts on adjacent lots or the municipal stormwater system. It also illustrates how existing water and sanitary services on Bythia Street will be utilized for the development.

A Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan (TIPP) has been completed and shows how trees will be protected during construction. It identifies trees that will require removal.

A Planning Justification Report outlines how the development meets the objectives of the official plans of Dufferin County and Orangeville, as well as the Provincial Planning Statement.

Matthew Mair, the planner and owner at Mairefields Planning and Development, said the site is within walking distance to schools, public transportation, and Orangeville’s downtown business core.

The two-storey semi-detached units will each include three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

“These are nice, family-sized homes,” Mair said.

One John Street resident said the area currently has issues with the water and sewer service. She asked about any further effects the development will have on that infrastructure.

“Yesterday, the water coming out of my tap was brown,” she said.

Tim Kocialek, the town’s infrastructure services general manager, said discolouration may be caused by a high volume of water being used. Other residents have mentioned the issue.

“It looks like somebody may have opened a hydrant for about 10 minutes,” he said. “That causes high flow in the system and it stirs up any sediment that’s in the water.”

He said it wouldn’t be caused by the proposed development. Municipal water is high in iron and manganese, which may also contribute to periodic discolouration.

Readers Comments (0)