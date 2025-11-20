Déjà Vu Diner thrives since opening at former Wimpy’s location

November 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

By James Gerus

A well-known Orangeville restaurant, Deja Vu, continues to thrive as it enters its second month operating at a brand-new location.

Deja Vu left its previous Broadway location on Sept. 24 and held its official reopening at the Townline Square complex on October 1st. Many Orangeville residents may be familiar with its new location, which was formerly Wimpy’s Diner before shutting its doors last spring.

Despite a variety of rumours about why the relocation happened, the landlords at the old Broadway location were simply looking to set up their own shawarma restaurant. Thankfully, manager Jenn Betz’s regulars at the old Deja Vu location have happily supported and followed her to the new one.

While their restaurant sign outside is now blue instead of its previous familiar yellow, business is still as busy as before. On the layout of the new location, Betz reflects, “Its a smaller building, but we’ve just learned to build up.”

Betz knows the Town of Orangeville well; she was born on First Street and has grown up alongside the town. She has three daughters, two of whom, Hannah and Ayden, work at the restaurant.

“The other just had a baby,” Betz said.

The restaurant’s new location faced challenging circumstances a couple of days into its opening when, on Oct. 2nd, a break-and-enter occurred.

A glass door was smashed, and a quantity of cash was stolen.

However, the incident did not dampen the Deja Vu team’s spirits, and they have continued moving forward with business as usual.

The restaurant is always looking for new promotions and ways to get its regulars excited: as of late, they have been doing a steak contest, where customers take a picture near a sign inside the restaurant that says, “I WANT TO WIN A CASE OF STEAKS” between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. To enter the contest, they post their picture in the comment section of their Facebook page for the chance to win.

While previously operating solely as a breakfast-and-lunch locale, they branched out into dinner service a little over a year ago at the old location and are continuing it at the new one.

“We find dinner is busier here. I think we just look more like a dinner place, as opposed to like a breakfast place at the old one,” said Betz.

Among some newly added dinner features is a spicy maple bacon burger, but breakfast is still served all day for those who like to sleep in.

And of course, its famous coffee is still hot and ready to serve. When told by guests that it’s the best coffee in town, Betz replies, “We get that a lot, actually. Everybody loves the coffee.”

Deja Vu is open seven days a week – 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Readers Comments (0)