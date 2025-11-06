Crime newsletter concerns

November 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dear Editor,

I am writing to thank Isabel Carey for her thoughtful letter of October 9th regarding the Conservative Party’s proposed “Stand On Guard” legislation.

Kyle Seeback’s most recent newsletter, with many frightening crime headlines, prompted a quick Google search of Statistics Canada crime statistics. They tell a very different story. The most recent numbers for 2024, compared to 2023, are:

Crime Severity Index (CSI): Decreased by 4.1 per cent overall.

Decreased by 4.1 per cent overall. Violent CSI: Decreased by 1 per cent.

Decreased by 1 per cent. Youth crime rate per 100,000 population: Decreased by 4.2 per cent.

Decreased by 4.2 per cent. Homicides: There were 788 homicide victims in 2024, a decrease of 8 per cent from 2023. Gang-related homicides, particularly with firearms, made up about one-fifth of the total.

There were 788 homicide victims in 2024, a decrease of 8 per cent from 2023. Gang-related homicides, particularly with firearms, made up about one-fifth of the total. Police-reported crime rate per 100,000 population: Decreased by 3.6 per cent.

Decreased by 3.6 per cent. Non-violent CSI: Decreased by 5.7 per cent.

The numbers reported by Statistics Canada indicate a reduction in crime and don’t support the Conservatives’ position that crime, particularly violent crime, is overwhelming Canadian communities. It simply isn’t true.

The question for MP Seeback is, why are you misrepresenting crime in Canada, especially as a potential consequence, which is raising anxiety and fear for some citizens?

It is my hope that Mr. Seeback will consider the outcome of the American “Stand Your Ground” legislation, as Ms. Carey pointed out, and reconsider engaging in generating unnecessary fear for political gain.

Policy based on evidence is a more helpful way forward for Canada.

Sharon Sommerville

Mono

Readers Comments (0)