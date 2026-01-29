Credit Valley Conservation encourages nominations for Environmental Awards

January 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

Nominations for the 40th annual Friends of the Credit Conservation Awards are officially open.

Through the awards program, Credit Valley Conservation celebrates people and groups who have made a lasting impact on the local environment.

Now in its 40th year, the CVC is encouraging the community to submit nominations so it can shine a spotlight on the many residents who protect, restore, and enhance natural spaces.

“Do you know someone whose dedication is creating a healthier, more sustainable environment? Nominate them today and join CVC in recognizing the champions who are caring for the Credit River Watershed,” reads a press release from the CVC.

Holly Nadalin, the CVC’s manager of community outreach and education, noted the importance of ensuring the work of people and organizations to improve the local environment doesn’t go unnoticed.

“CVC’s Board of Directors and staff proudly celebrate the incredible people who help our watershed thrive,” said Nadalin. “This milestone year is a tribute to the passion and dedication of our communities. For 40 years, we have achieved so much together, and we will continue celebrating the environmental champions who protect and enhance our community.”

Landowners, community groups, schools, municipalities, and businesses that take on a leadership role to ensure a green future are eligible to receive nominations.

An example of this would be a landowner who takes action to protect and restore nature on their property. Local businesses, municipalities, or regional governments could be nominated for adopting innovative or environmentally-friendly approaches to infrastructure.

There can also be nominations for individuals or businesses that donate or purchase land to ensure its long-term protection.

As well, youth or individuals who have taken action to protect and improve the natural environment in their community are suitable for nomination.

Another area of focus is leadership and initiatives that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, engaging people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to support a sustainable future.

There are eight categories open for nominations: Youth Achievement, Outstanding Volunteer, Environmental Awareness, Landowner Stewardship, Corporate Leadership, Green Cities, Watershed Excellence and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership.

Nominations are currently open on the CVC’s website and will close on Feb. 20. The nominations will be reviewed by the CVC Board of Directors, who will select the winners for each category.

To learn more, visit cvc.ca/ConservationAwards.

Readers Comments (0)