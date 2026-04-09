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Counties seek resident feedback on regional transit priorities

April 9, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Residents across Bruce, Dufferin, Grey, and Wellington Counties are invited to share more feedback on the Joint Regional Transit Study and share their thoughts on early findings of the study. The short survey, available until April 14, will help explore how to better connect and move residents across all four counties.

Transit needs are growing across rural communities in the region. Population growth, aging demographics, and rising costs can create demand for mo43 transportation options. The Regional Transit Study is assessing whether a unified transit network is feasible, with the goal of making travel easier for passengers, identifying efficiencies through collaboration, and expanding transit service to areas with limited transportation options.

The first round of engagement revealed opportunities now being explored further:

  • Transit corridors connecting settlements and key destinations across all four counties, with services running at least three to four times daily.
  • Expanded on-demand service through SMART to communities not currently served, including residents who do not qualify for specialized transit.
  • Integration with existing transit systems, including GO Transit, Owen Sound Transit, Guelph Transit, Colltrans, Simcoe LINX, Orangeville Transit, and Ride Well, to allow for seamless travel beyond the four counties.
  • Private-sector partnerships with taxis and ridesharing providers to help riders more easily connect to fixed-route transit.

The follow-up survey asks residents to confirm whether these priorities reflect their communities’ needs. Results will inform the recommended plan, which will be presented to County Councils in May 2026.

The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Round2-CommunityEngagementuntil April 14. For more information about the Regional Transit Study, visit grey.ca/regional-transit.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the Dufferin County administration building (55 Zina St, Orangeville) or Edelbrock Centre (30 Centre St, Orangeville).

The Regional Transit Study is receiving funding from the Province of Ontario and the federal Rural Transit Solutions Fund.


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