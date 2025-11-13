Concert coming to Uptown Church this weekend in support of The Lighthouse

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A concert is coming to Orangeville in support of a local lunchtime food program for individuals who are homeless or struggling to afford groceries.

Ignite the Night, featuring Becki Lynn and The Felicity Alliance, will be held at the old theatre inside the Uptown Church at 219 Broadway on Saturday, Nov. 15, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starting at 7 p.m.

All of the funds raised through the concert will support The Lighthouse at 207 Broadway, which runs a free lunchtime program, sponsored by the Uptown Church, where people can access a warm meal from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday.

The Lighthouse will be open before the concert kicks off, during intermission, and after the concert concludes, so attendees can stop in and learn more about the charitable work it does in the community. There will be interviews with people who access the Lighthouse, played on screens; volunteers and staff will answer questions; and one client who wrote a poem about the Lighthouse will recite it.

“It’s going to be a fun night,” said Krista Taylor, food administrator at The Lighthouse. “It’s being held in the old theatre, and a lot of people haven’t been there in a while. It’s got the original seats… so it will be a little bit nostalgic.”

Becki Lynn and The Felicity Alliance are bringing a wide variety of music to the Uptown Church stage, with a focus on edgy folk, jazz, and rock. There may also be some early holiday cheer spread during the performance with a few Christmas songs.

Becki Lynn and The Felicity Alliance is made up of the Prins family, featuring Becki Lynn, her husband Chris, and their two children.

Organizers are hoping to raise $5,000 to $10,000 to help cover food and operational costs at The Lighthouse.

The Lighthouse is working to become its own entity, operating outside the Uptown Church, while still receiving regular financial support, for spring 2026.

Up to 275 tickets are available for the event, and they can be purchased at Henning Salon, located at 193 Broadway, or by calling The Lighthouse office at 519-415-0737 for $25 each.

Everyone who purchases a ticket automatically enters a draw to win a $50 gift card for Blue Bird Café in Orangeville.

There will also be raffle prizes that attendees can purchase tickets for at the event.

“Come and just have some fun – learn more about the Lighthouse,” Taylor smiled.

