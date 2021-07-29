Orangeville ambassador for Autism Speaks fundraises with Bubly stand

By Sam Odrowski

A local four-year-old was hard at work this past Saturday (July 24), raising money for a worthy cause.

Emma Thomas, local ambassador for the Orangeville and Area Autism Speaks Canada Walk on Wheels Car Parade, operated a Bubly stand in front of the Orangeville Public Library’s Mill Street location along Broadway, with the help of her family.

The stand was open from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m., selling Bubly beverages, as well as car decals, custom cups, and flags that read “Team Emma” to fundraise for the Walk on Wheels Car Parade, which takes place on Sept. 26.

“It’s just like having a lemonade stand but it’s Bubbly because Bubbly sponsors Autism Speaks Canada,” explained Patti Thomas, Emma’s mom.

In the end, over $200 was raised.

Thomas noted that the money raised goes to Autism Speaks Canada, which is a vital organization for supporting individuals with autism and the charity also provides research grants, to advance the science around the disorder.

“It’s just amazing how much they give back to the neurodiverse community,” she said.

The Walk on Wheels Car Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, starting at the Community Living building on County Road 3 and ending at the LCBO on the east end of Broadway. Registration and check-in are set for 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Patti Thomas said she encourages Orangeville residents to attend and enjoy the event.

“Just show some support to the neurodiverse community,” she enthused.

To learn more about Team Emma, visit facebook.com/TeamEmmaThomas

