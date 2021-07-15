Dufferin–Caledon Greens announce federal candidate

The Dufferin–Caledon Green Party is pleased to announce that Jenni LeForestier of Belfountain will lead us into the next federal election as our official candidate.

Jenni Le Forestier is a passionate leader and campaigner for many causes including environmental sustainability and protection, social justice, respect for taxpayer dollars through strong fiscal management, and the creation of quality local employment through the new green economy.

Jenni is a mother and wife, a classical musician, and operates a music instruction business in the Village of Belfountain called Belfountain Cottage Music. She achieved a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from York University in Musical Performance and is a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Yoshinkan Aikido. An avid equestrian, skier, hiker, and nature enthusiast, she is a fierce defender of the local environment and believer in people powered change. Jenni’s sincere commitment to Green Values includes a fervent belief in open, honest, transparent, and bi-partisan government.

As a long-time community leader, Jenni has dedicated countless hours to local issue delegations, lobbying for the causes she believes in and originating new and important initiatives in environmental and heritage protection. Jenni Le Forestier is the ideal candidate to represent those who believe that the environment, the economy and social justice are all interdependent and that one cannot succeed without the other. Change is one of the few things we as people can rely on and Jenni is the kind of change leader that the people of Dufferin–Caledon need as we find our way forward on an increasingly challenging planet.

To reach out to Jenni directly email jenni.leforestier@gpc.ca or visit www.dcgreens.ca to learn more about the Dufferin–Caledon Green Party.

