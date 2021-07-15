Nominations now open for 2021 Arts and Culture Awards

The Town of Orangeville is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Arts and Culture Awards. The annual awards celebrate the creative talent and cultural richness of the local community. Contributions made by businesses, organizations and individuals in Dufferin County are recognized every year.

Over 80 award winners and hundreds of nominees have been celebrated since the awards were introduced in 2010.

“The longevity of the awards as well as the calibre of nominations that we continue to see every year demonstrate the strength of the region’s creative sector,” says Councillor Lisa Post, Chair of the Cultural Plan Task Force. “The awards offer a unique opportunity to recognize the immense talent of local artists and honour the vital contributions of educators, volunteers, businesses, and organizations.”

Again this year, nominators are encouraged to consider the innovative ways that arts and culture initiatives have been presented, taught, and enjoyed.

The awards define arts and culture broadly and inclusively. Artists can be recognized for work in visual art, music, dance, film, theatre, or written mediums. Culinary arts, graphic design, and online events can also be considered.

Of the eight award categories, three recognize individual artists at various stages – established, emerging, and student.

The Arts Educator awardhonours a teacher, instructor or arts specialist whose creativity enriches the learning experience of students.

The Community Arts Volunteer award has been adapted this year to honour an individual who has advocated for or contributed to the arts and culture of our community through volunteer service or donations of time or creative talent. Awards for businesses, organizations, and cultural events that have creatively impacted the community round out the list.

An award nomination can have a meaningful impact for those who are recognized. Individual artists gain an opportunity to introduce their work to new audiences and boost their credentials, a particularly important benefit for students.

The awards offer a unique way to express gratitude for the tireless work of volunteers and educators and provide organizations, businesses, and events with new ways to promote their efforts. For all nominees, the recognition strengthens their connection with the community and reinforces the importance of their work.

Submitting a nomination is a simple process. Anyone wanting to recognize an individual, business, or organization is invited to review the award criteria and complete the online nomination at https://www.orangeville.ca/ACAwardsNominate/. A description of the nominees’ contributions is the only requirement.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, August 12 at 4 p.m. Previous winners cannot be nominated for the same category. Self-nominations are accepted. All nominees will have an opportunity to provide judges with additional information once the Town has received the nominations.

Award nominees will be announced on Thursday, September 9 and a virtual celebration will be held on Thursday, October 7. This year’s online presentation will maintain the tradition of having past award recipients introduce the nominees and announce each winner.

The timing of the 2021 awards coincides with Culture Days, an annual celebration that was created in response to the growing recognition that a vibrant arts and cultural sector contributes directly to a healthy and stable society.

Culture Days 2021 runs from September 24 to October 24.

The community is invited to recognize and celebrate arts and culture by completing a nomination today. For more information regarding nominations for the Town’s Arts & Culture Awards, visit the Town’s website at www.orangeville.ca/ACAwards/.

