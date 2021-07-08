Letters to the Editor

History

July 8, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Sir:

The Burlington Gazette has published a more accurate history of Egerton Ryerson’s involvement in education than has been foisted on us recently. https://burlingtongazette.ca/hdsb-trustees-seem-to-have-not-done-their-homework-when-they-decided-to-rename-ryerson-public-school/

I detect the same haste and forgetfulness in many recent government and media claims that eventually prove false due to inadequate research.

Note that the name of Sir John A Macdonald has been smeared similarly; his image was removed from the ten-dollar bill while two (Liberal) prime ministers remain who exercised questionable policies.  More facts:

1828 – First native residential school opens, attendance voluntary.

1867 – Sir John A  elected PM, new nation established.

1867 – Sir John accepts residential schools if attendance is voluntary.

1867 – Sir Wilfred Laurier rejects nationhood, later rejects TC railway.

1891 – PM Macdonald dies shortly after winning latest election.

1892 – Successor PM, JSD Thomson, dies, succeeded by M Bowell.

1892 – Manitoba Schools funding issue settled by Supreme Court.

1892 – Sir Wilfred Laurier elected PM.

1894 – Indian Act amended to make native attendance compulsory.

[Sources:  Wikipedia, Indian Act, media, etc.]

The trend to fake news seems to involve most national media (but not all) , the UN’s IPCC and some politicians in positions of influence.  It engages current matters like “climate change” as well.  I wish it to cease.  Please stop flogging false history and restore the heroes’ statues.

Charles Hooker

East Garafraxa, ON



         

