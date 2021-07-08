July 8, 2021 · 0 Comments
Sir:
The Burlington Gazette has published a more accurate history of Egerton Ryerson’s involvement in education than has been foisted on us recently. https://burlingtongazette.ca/hdsb-trustees-seem-to-have-not-done-their-homework-when-they-decided-to-rename-ryerson-public-school/
I detect the same haste and forgetfulness in many recent government and media claims that eventually prove false due to inadequate research.
Note that the name of Sir John A Macdonald has been smeared similarly; his image was removed from the ten-dollar bill while two (Liberal) prime ministers remain who exercised questionable policies. More facts:
1828 – First native residential school opens, attendance voluntary.
1867 – Sir John A elected PM, new nation established.
1867 – Sir John accepts residential schools if attendance is voluntary.
1867 – Sir Wilfred Laurier rejects nationhood, later rejects TC railway.
1891 – PM Macdonald dies shortly after winning latest election.
1892 – Successor PM, JSD Thomson, dies, succeeded by M Bowell.
1892 – Manitoba Schools funding issue settled by Supreme Court.
1892 – Sir Wilfred Laurier elected PM.
1894 – Indian Act amended to make native attendance compulsory.
[Sources: Wikipedia, Indian Act, media, etc.]
The trend to fake news seems to involve most national media (but not all) , the UN’s IPCC and some politicians in positions of influence. It engages current matters like “climate change” as well. I wish it to cease. Please stop flogging false history and restore the heroes’ statues.
Charles Hooker
East Garafraxa, ON