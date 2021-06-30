Sports

Orangeville Tigers, girls minor hockey, celebrate end of season

June 30, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It wasn’t a regular season, however the Orangeville Tiger did what they could to still have a successful year on the ice.

The local girl’s hockey club managed to get games in while maintaining the necessary restrictions to keep players safe.

They were able to play games against other teams who were still active and within the health district area.

The club celebrated the end of the season with a drive-by celebration at Tony Rose arena on Sunday, June 27, and players received their team photos, medals, and some other nice gifts.

“Because we couldn’t do our year-end banquet due to COVID, we are offering a year-end trophy pick-up, and they are also picking up medals and their pictures,” explained Orangeville Girls Hockey president, Michelle Whyte. “Sobeys donated cupcakes for all of our girls because we normally have cupcakes at the banquet. It’s a drive-through model. As they come through they are assigned to a station where their coach is. They stay in their cars and we safely give them all their items through the window.”

While hockey competition was on-and-off this year, with many clubs not participating at all due to a full lockdown or lack of ice, the Tigers managed to keep playing although they did have a few interruptions.

“September started off with just skills and drills,” Michelle said. “We started playing modified games in October, so we actually got games up until we went into the red stage in December, and then we went into skills and drills again. We had a lot of protocols in place to make sure everyone was safe. We could not have done it without the Town rink staff, they were amazing. Our families were great – they all learned the protocols. Our teams could play each other, but could only play other teams in our bubble. We had rep teams that formed their own bubble. We had a pretty good season up to Christmas, and after that is was more skills and drills.”

Many hockey organizations are now looking forward to a start for the new season with some leagues already announcing October 1, and the planned date to start playing.



         

