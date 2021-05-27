UGDSB opens registration for elementary remote learning

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has started registration for remote learning in elementary schools for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Registration for Elementary Remote School (ERS) began last Thursday (May 20) and families are being asked to register before the June 3 deadline at 4 p.m.

“We recognize that making a decision now about next school year may be challenging, however we will be using the registration information we receive now to organize and create our staffing, class organization and timetables for the fall,” said a news release from the UGDSB.

Students enrolled in the remote learning program for the 2021-22 school year will be placed in standalone remote schools, where classes are staffed by dedicated remote learning teachers.

The UGDSB said families should be aware that there will be some differences in the remote learning program for the next school year compared to what was offered in the 2020-21 year.

“For instance, with more students expected to return to in-person learning, our ability to offer a similar breadth of remote programs as was offered during the 2020-21 school may be limited,” said the board.

UGDSB noted that the decision between remote learning and in-person learning will be for the entire school year as “movement between learning modes can cause disruptions for many students and classrooms”.

Students that register in the elementary remote school will have the option of selecting either synchronous learning, a 300 minute daily schedule set by a teacher with live instruction, or asynchronous learning, a 300 minute schedule set by family with no live instruction.

For special education and alternative education programs, the UGDSB said there will be special education supports for students, but they can’t guarantee specialized classes.

“For students enrolled in specialized class placements (e.g. DD, MID, LD, Gifted), we strongly encourage in-person instruction as these programs are much better served in person,” said the board.

Families interested in French Immersion (FI) programming are also being encouraged to opt for in-person learning as the UGDSB said they cannot guarantee it in the ERS with limited availability of qualified teachers.

In-person learning for Kindergarten to Grade 8 will continue to be modelled under the current safety guidelines and health unit protocols.

Secondary school remote learning registration is expected to take place in August.

More information about remote learning and registration can be found on the Upper Grand District School Board website (www.ugdsb.ca).

