Pete the Cat

By Anthony Carnovale

Look, I can’t lie: if I’m walking into your house, the first thing I’m looking for is books. If there aren’t any books, the second thing I’m looking for is the door. I can’t help it. You see, I judge people by the books they read and/or don’t read. I’m a bit of a snob that way. To me, there is no more important thing a person can do for themselves outside of food, shelter and companionship, than to read books.

When I was a kid, I read everything that could be read: subways signs, street signs, labels on clothing. I read my way through the Hardy Boys series and would lose myself in Choose Your Own Adventure books.

In high school, I remember being mesmerized by The Stone Angel, not so much by the story, but the idea that an author could use things like similes and metaphors to spin a tale and seduce a reader — it was pure magic.

In university, books became something else for me. While friends were partying, I was discovering new writers, new books, new worlds (and still partied).

When I moved to Australia, I brought two pieces of luggage with me: one with clothes, the other filled with books.

When I visit a city, the first places I visit are the local bookshops and library branch. I’ve travelled the world with books as my guide. I carry a bag with, at least, two or three books inside of it.

You know that feeling when you’ve left your cellphone at home? Well, I feel the same way when I leave the house without a book. Readers gonna read, man.

Heck, one of the reasons I moved to Orangeville was because of books. I remember driving up First Street on one of our first visits to town. Initially, there wasn’t much to be impressed by: there was the Orangeville Mall, a Tim Horton’s, and way too many dentists and denture shops.

Orangeville was quaint, cozy. Broadway was nice. I was impressed by the two library branches. But what sealed the deal, for me, was Booklore.

Too many years ago, I wanted to open up a bookstore. I visited garage sales, estate sales and every bookshop in the city of Toronto.

Like the cities I travelled to, I got to know Toronto via its bookstores: Triskelion; Abelard Books; Book City; Contact Books; Pages; David Mason Books; She Said Boom; BMV; Another Story; Balfour Books; Pandemonium; Mable’s Fables; Type Books.

There was a time when I could walk down Queen Street, between Ossington and University, and spend the entire day doing nothing but visiting bookstores. There was something so comforting about being inside these shops and perusing the shelves, reading blurbs, and discovering the work of a writer I had never heard of.

These were stores that weren’t afraid to be political, stores that actively tried to stir your imagination. Most of these places are gone now, and Toronto is a different city because of it.

For me, bookstore owners are like rock stars. I remember walking into Booklore for the first time. I spent more time trying to suss out who the owner was, than looking for a book to read. I wanted to introduce myself, profess my love for books, introduce myself as a writer, a teacher, and a supporter of independent bookshops (I can be annoying like that).

When the time came to pay for my books, I couldn’t think of anything to say, but thank you, and left the shop.

A lot of change has happened in our community since the pandemic hit. Some of my favorite shops have closed or downsized (Eat Like Sabby; From the Kitchen to the Table).

I’m seeing For Lease signs popping up all around town. I’m not worried about coffee chains (and their horrible coffee), fast food restaurants (and their horrible food) or big-box shops (and their record profits since said pandemic). I’m worried about our local shops and independent businesses.

For me, Pia’s on Broadway, Mochaberry, Moguls n Mocean, Dave’s Butcher Shop, Auntie Joy’s Springs Rolls, Running Free, Euphoria, Forage, Cycling Elements, Wicked Shortbread and Koros Games are essential services. What would this community look like if not for the hard work and determination of these independent shops? Answer: see downtown Bolton.

Since that initial visit to Booklore, I’ve visited hundreds of times (and have spent A LOT of money). I’ve attended book launches, readings, and watched my children play with baby chicks.

I’m proud to see my own book on the shelf, along with the books of other local writers. I’m no longer nervous when speaking to Nancy —though I continue to appreciate, applaud and respect the work that she does for our community. Nancy knows our community better than most; she knows a thing or two about the bookselling game.

Rule #1 for booksellers: get the right book into a customer’s hand.

A couple of years ago, I was looking for a book to read to my daughter. Nancy suggested Pete the Cat, and before my daughter could say, “meow,” the book was in my hand.

In ‘I Love My White Shoes,’ Pete the Cat goes walking down the street wearing his brand-new white shoes. Along the way, his shoes change from white to red to blue to brown to wet as he steps in piles of strawberries, blueberries and a puddle of mud.

Pete is hip and cool and super chill. No matter what situation he finds himself in he remains calm and resilient. The moral of Pete’s story is this: no matter what you step in, keep walking along and singing your song because it’s all good.

Nancy didn’t just sell me a book that day; she sold me a survival guide for 2020.

I’m hoping that 2021 will look, and feel, a lot differently than the year we just lumbered through. I hope the pandemic has shown people that, more than ever, we need a strong, healthy and vibrant community.

I hope 2021 will be the year that we spend less online and more in-store. I hope that people will see that the things we may have once taken for granted are now, in fact, essential – like Booklore, like Nancy.

