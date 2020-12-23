Mount Alverno Luxury Resort opens for takeout

December 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

By Alyssa Parkhill, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

One local luxury resort is preparing for its grand opening this spring, but has opted to provide takeout to introduce themselves to the community. And, it is hoped, dine-in options will be on the table soon.

Mount Alverno Luxury Resort is the ideal get-away resort for all those trying to be at one with nature and to get away from the city life. With hiking trails in the natural and scenic beauty of Caledon, the resort is looking to become the perfect nature escape, located just six kilometers east of Orangeville.

The resort was purchased back in 2017, where they decided to keep the original name of the property, Mount Alverno, to keep its heritage intact.

Those roots began in 1962 as a “minor seminary run by Franciscans, and not long after became a retreat center in 1970. The now-resorts sits on 100 acres of nature with views of the well-known rolling hills of Caledon.

“The building existed previously as a cultural retreat center and it was operated by Capuchin nuns,” said Christine Patterson, Sales and Event Manager at Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts.

The retreat centre closed down in September of 2017.

It was also known for students to retreat for the weekend, and even ran as a high school for some years.

“That kind of went out of fashion, and the owners decided to sell. Our current owners purchased the property in late 2017, and that’s when the project began,” she explained.

The resort completely revamped the remaining building and built it back to up to make it their own.

The building is now equipped with 22 guest rooms on the upper level, and 10 individual chalet units, with plans to further expand in the future to add more rooms and facilities.

Since the resort rests in Peel, bordering Dufferin, they have been forced to go into lockdown along with other local businesses. But, to introduce themselves, takeout services have become available for residents to order, with the first meals coming out of the kitchen on Dec. 9.

The Vista is the resort’s fine dining restaurant, run by Executive Chef Denis Jaricot who has brought in new recipes and his exquisite taste.

Originally born in Lyon, France, Chef Denis offers “classical French inspired food with a modern Canadian twist.”

With a large variety of local suppliers here in Caledon, Chef Denis is able to bring fresh and local meals to those who are craving authentic, yet wholesome, food.

The Vista is open from Wednesday to Sunday, each day offering different options for their daily features. Some items are constant, such as the Vista burger and vegan black bean burger.

There are also family meals specials as well as mini meals for children, and they even offer a holiday menu for corporate events, as well as for Christmas and New Year’s.

“[Chef Denis’] knowledge is pretty extensive, and he can really do so many different things, which is great. We’re going to get a bit of variance, then the menu will change probably seasonally,” explained Patterson. “He’s very focused on supporting local, a lot of farmers and artisans in the area. That’s something that’s very important to him.”

The first customer to experience The Vista, was Mayor Allan Thompson who stated, “Mount Alverno gourmet take out is another outstanding example of the extraordinary culinary options Caledon has to offer.”

Anne Thompson also shared her experience stating that the vision and development has been impressive and she is excited to see the resort come to life.

“Allan and I have been eating our way across Caledon since we came out of the first lockdown, doing our part (like so many others) to help our small, independent businesses,” stated Mrs. Thompson. “When Mount Alverno and The Vista announced they would be opening for takeout last week we really wanted to be there for their first night to show our support. We just had no idea we would be the very first order!”

“With that first meal on opening night, Executive Chef Denis Jaricot has earned his spot as another of our Love Local Caledon favourites,” she continued.

Staff at the resort are excited about the upcoming grand opening in the Spring. With the pandemic ongoing, and Peel remaining in lockdown, they aren’t too sure what it will look like, but it’s not keeping them from planning.

“After the lockdown is lifted, we are hoping to open our restaurant facilities for indoor dining, and then the rest of the resorts facilities and guest rooms, we’re anticipating opening in the spring,” said Patterson. “We had been anticipating opening earlier this year. With COVID, we unfortunately were shutdown from March until the summertime.”

Mount Alverno Luxury Resorts has already been accepting bookings for events such as weddings in 2021. They also have bookings for corporate events and retreats.

The resort is located at 20706 Heart Lake Road in Caledon Village and can be contacted at (365) 200-2030, or info@mountalverno.com.

To learn more or to order takeout, please visit mountalverno.com.

