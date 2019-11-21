Westside wins CWOSSA volleyball title

November 21, 2019

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys volleyball team will be competing at the provincial level at OFSAA after coming out on top in the regional competition at CWOSSA held in Walkerton on Thursday and Friday, November 14 – 15.

The boys team has had an outstanding season going undefeated in the regular season with an 8 – 0 record before heading into the playoffs in a showdown with other District 4 teams.

They won their District semi-final with a 3-0 match win over Erin District High School.

In the District final the won 3-0 over Norwell District to claim the championships and earn the right to go on to the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association and compete with other district champions.

CWOSSA competition pitted eight championship teams in a round-robin style tournament.

Westside won six sets to advance to the semi-final.

In that match they defeated the team from Gault 2 -1.

The final had Westside up against

Bishop Macdonell from Guelph.

The Thunder won the title after winning three straight sets.

The team will now go up against the

best boys senior volleyball teams in the

province when they compete at the

Ontario Federation of School

Athletic Associations (OFSSA).

This year, the volleyball competition will take place in Stratford on November 21 – 23. Photo page B2.

