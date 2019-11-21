Sports

Westside wins CWOSSA volleyball title

November 21, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boys volleyball team will be competing at the provincial level at OFSAA after coming out on top in the regional competition at CWOSSA held in Walkerton on Thursday and Friday, November 14 – 15.

The boys team has had an outstanding season going undefeated in the regular season with an 8 – 0 record before heading into the playoffs in a showdown with other District 4 teams.

They won their District semi-final with a 3-0 match win over Erin District High School.

In the District final the won 3-0 over Norwell District to claim the championships and earn the right to go on to the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association and compete with other district champions.

CWOSSA competition pitted eight championship teams in a round-robin style tournament.

Westside won six sets to advance to the semi-final.

In that match they defeated the team from Gault 2 -1.

The final had Westside up against 

Bishop Macdonell from Guelph.

The Thunder won the title after winning three straight sets.

The team will now go up against the 

best boys senior volleyball teams in the 

province when they compete at the 

Ontario Federation of School          

Athletic Associations (OFSSA).

This year, the volleyball competition will take place in Stratford on November 21 – 23. Photo page B2.



         

Share Button


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Mall gone for good, to be replaced by new ‘big box’ outlets

By Mike Baker While specific details have yet to be revealed to the public, it would appear the Orangeville Mall as it once was is ...

Urban Harvest program starting to see the fruits of its labour

By Mike Baker Martina Rowley has never walked past a fruit tree she didn’t want to pick. Now, the Orangeville resident is taking that compulsion ...

OPS hits back at ‘erroneous’ info that led to delay of policing vote

By Mike Baker Several members of Orangeville Council were visibly shaken on Monday evening after Mayor Sandy Brown and CAO Ed Brennan said an unnamed ...

Suicide Loss Day helps those who have been left behind

By Brian Lockhart According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, it is estimated that nearly 4,000 people die by suicide in Canada each year. ...