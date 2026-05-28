Sports

Westside Secondary School’s Ultimate Frisbee team competes at CWOSSA

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder Ultimate Frisbee team had a good season that culminated in a trip to the regional competition at the Centre Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) in Brantford.

Westside hosted the District 4/10 Ultimate Frisbee championships on the field at Westside on Friday, May 8. Seven teams from District 4/10 schools were entered in the competition.

The Thunder made it to the finals but lost 4-2 to Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute (GCVI)  in a hard-fought game.

As the top District 4 team, the Thunder qualified for CWOSSA, along with GCVI as the top District 10 team.

The Thunder travelled to Brantford on Friday, May 18, to compete in CWOSSA at North Park Collegiate. The Thunder played some of their best games this year at the event.

Westside made it to the semi-finals and defeated North Park 6-3.

“The play started to get a bit chippy, but our Spirit Captain Lilah Penfold helped the teams see the error of their ways through some spirited banter and a reminder of the rules,” said Thunder coach Michael Pinkney.

It was the first time that the Thunder reached the CWOSSA finals for Ultimate Frisbee.

In the final, the Thunder faced the defending champion Paris Panthers. The Thunder lost a game to the Panthers earlier in the day.

It was a hot day, and the heat took a toll on the players, but the Thunder kept up the pressure on the Paris team.

The Thunder lost the final 12-8.

“They were defending CWOSSA champions and played a great game, making many tricky throws and plays in a windy game,” coach Pinkney said. “We stayed with them, competed hard, and in the end, they made Coach Kleist and I very proud.”


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