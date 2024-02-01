Westside junior boys’ basketball team positioned well for playoffs

February 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior boys’ basketball team is in third place in the District 4 standings with one game left on the regular season schedule.

The team now has a 5-2 record.

During the competition, the only squad they haven’t beat this year is Erin District High School. Westside lost to Erin 59-50 in a close game on Dec. 11.

The Thunder will have another chance when the two teams meet for the final regular season game on Feb. 7.

The Westside juniors have some real talent on the court this year. The team has averaged 56 points per game during the season. They have averaged 47 points against over their seven games.

Erin is currently in first place in the District 4 standings with a 6-1 record.

They are followed by Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) from Shelburne with a 5-2 record.

Westside’s junior boys have the same number of wins and losses as CDDHS, followed by Emmanuel Christian High School, which is in fourth place. Wellington Heights Secondary School has yet to win a game this year, putting the team in last place.

With playoffs getting underway on Feb. 12, the top four teams will have a playoff berth in the final run to the District championship.

After the semi-final, the two remaining teams will play for the District championship on Feb. 14, with the top seed getting the home-court advantage.

The Westside Senior boys’ basketball team is playing similarly well as the junior boys as they’re currently in third place in District 4 with a 2-4 record.

In the senior division, Centre Dufferin is in first place with an undefeated 5-0 record.

Norwell District Secondary School follows them with a 4-1 record.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in fourth place and has yet to win a game this season.

All four senior teams in the division will make the playoffs, with the semi-final round getting underway on Feb. 12.

The Senior championship game will take place on Feb. 14, with the top seed getting home-court advantage.

It has been a good season in District 4 basketball, with some exciting games played around the District.

Readers Comments (0)