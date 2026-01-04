‘We can’t keep up with the demand’: Orangeville Food Bank struggles with rising usage

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Food Bank is sounding the alarm on the rapidly growing issue of food insecurity.

A new record of 1,600 people accessed its services in November, marking a 333 per cent increase over the last 10 years.

“That’s astounding,” said Orangeville Food Bank Executive Director Heather Hayes. “If the solution to food insecurity is emergency food support from not-for-profits, we’re failing fast.”

“We need government change, and we need policy change… if we don’t, we’re not going to make it through,” she added.

The steep rise in usage isn’t only impacting the Orangeville Food Bank, it’s happening at food banks across the province.

Feed Ontario recently released its 2025 Hunger Report, providing a snapshot of food bank use across the province. Over 1 million Ontarians used a food bank between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, for a total of more than 8.7 million visits.

Hayes said the statistics from Feed Ontario highlight the growing need for systemic changes to address poverty and ensure people have enough to get by.

She said if changes aren’t made or the number of people in need of food doesn’t stabilize or decline, the emergency food support system could collapse.

“We can’t keep up with the demand. It’s not going to be possible,” said Hayes.

The Hunger Report said food banks are often the “canary in the coal mine” for larger systemic problems in the province. Hayes agreed and noted that rising usage indicates homelessness is worsening, along with poverty-related health crises.

“In 2024, Feed Ontario estimates that the Province of Ontario spent $6.2 billion on health care that was what was strictly related to poverty,” Hayes said. “To try and fix that, we really have to start looking at the at the heart of this problem.”

Hayes said that, with the increase in demand, the food bank has had to make changes to continue operating.

“As more people have needed support, I’ve had to do things like cut back on the amount of fresh produce I can offer,” she said.

“While I’m really lucky that the community donates some of that, especially through community gardening, and Give a Row, Grow a Row, it doesn’t meet the need all through the year.”

Hayes added, “It’s been a tough donating season, and I think every not for profit is kind of struggling because we know our community is struggling to manage the basics that they need to thrive, let alone supporting other others in our community.”

Through January, Hayes said the challenge is determining if the food bank has enough resources to continue supporting all of its programs.

“It runs deep through food banks across Ontario, across Canada right now, and ultimately, we can’t be the solution to really deep, systemic problems throughout our country,” Hayes said.

As usage continues to climb, the Orangeville Food Bank fell short of its December fundraising goal by about $400,000. Hayes said this has been a cause of concern.

“It’s the first time in 10 years that I’ve really worried about this,” she said.

When looking at the government’s efforts to address food insecurity, Ontario’s Poverty Reduction Strategy, which is a 2020-2025 plan, has failed, according to Hayes.

The plan is intended to address poverty by improving employment services, training, education, as well as access to health and social services. Key actions included increasing the minimum wage, boosting the Ontario Child Benefit, and addressing housing. Yet, poverty rates remain high and continue to climb. This is particularly true for people on social assistance.

“The changes that the province has made, it has to go deeper than this. We’re sort of putting band aids on little things, and we don’t have a cohesive plan, a cohesive strategy to really look at how we can change this,” said Hayes. “Feed Ontario is asking the provincial government to strike a task force to do a comprehensive review of the province’s social support systems, and examine the drivers of poverty in Ontario.”

She added, “Food banks do not land in any level of the provincial or federal government. We are one of the few social safety net pieces that isn’t (financially) supported, which is why policy change has to be at the heart of this,” said Hayes.

Over 81,000 people in Ontario experienced homelessness in 2024, marking a 25 per cent increase from 2022.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), which represents the province’s 444 municipalities, said homelessness in Ontario has reached a “tipping point.”

Without large-scale intervention, AMO warns that the number of homeless people could double over the next decade and even reach nearly 300,000 people during an economic downturn.

“The scope and scale of homelessness across Ontario’s municipalities is truly staggering,” said AMO President Robin Jones. “Without real and meaningful provincial action, the quality of life and economic prosperity of Ontario’s communities is at risk. We can solve this crisis, but we need to work together.”

Looking at the causes of food insecurity and poverty, Hayes said she most often hears from food bank clients that the rising cost of living is the main reason.

The average cost of a home in Ontario has nearly doubled, from $465,000 in 2015 to nearly $835,000 in 2025, according to provincial housing data.

The cost of food has also soared.

Canadian households spent around $6,100 on groceries annually in 2015 and now pay nearly $17,000.

“One of the biggest things that people are saying is that the cost of daily living is unaffordable, and wages have not kept up,” Hayes said.

“It would be incredible if we started looking at ways that we could support employers in supporting a living wage in Ontario. I think that would be definitely a starting point.”

When looking at social support programs, such as the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) or Ontario Works (OW), Hayes said they’re far from adequate in supporting the province’s most vulnerable.

OW pays $733 a month, and ODSP pays $1,408, while the average monthly cost of living in Ontario is $4,589, according to WOWA.

Nearly one in three children in Ontario live in food-insecure homes, resulting in record use of school food programs, according to Statistics Canada (StatsCan). StatsCan also reports that one in four Canadians, or nearly 10 million people, are food insecure, representing a 40 per cent jump over the last two years.

“When you think about other countries within the G7 and G20, you don’t expect to hear those statistics in places that are doing well, supposedly, and prospering,” said Hayes.

“If collectively, the citizens of Ontario or Canada said this isn’t okay, we’re not this kind of country, that’s when change is going to happen.”

The Orangeville Food Bank has seen a 60 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of employed people who are accessing the food bank. When comparing the numbers today to 2015, it’s a 1,900 per cent increase.

The number of seniors accessing the Orangeville Food Bank has risen by 124 per cent compared to last year, and there’s been a modest rise in the number of single individuals accessing food.

Anyone who would like to support the food bank can drop off cash or non-perishables.

“Cash is king,” Hayes said. “What I can do with your dollar is different than what you can do with your dollar.”

The food bank has deals with companies, can buy in bulk, and can purchase food at a much better price than someone shopping at the grocery store.

However, food donations are still encouraged and can be dropped off during the food bank’s regular hours of operation, which are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Volunteering or fundraising through the Coldest Night of the Year, which will be held on Feb. 28, are two other ways to support the Orangeville Food Bank, according to Hayes.

“Together, we can, we can support the people in our community who need help, but it has to be a group effort,” she said.

