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Volunteers needed to help turn a pond into a wetland in Mono

September 17, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) is inviting the community to volunteer at a kick-off event for a multi-year stream rehabilitation project in Mono on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

At this family-friendly event, volunteers will plant aquatic plants along the banks of a pond to help create a wetland and restore a stream. As they grow, these plants will become important habitat for frogs, birds, fish and other wildlife.

“The pond is connected to Mono Centre Creek, which is a key watercourse for Brook Trout and other native cold-water fish,” said Don Little, manager of stewardship and restoration services at NVCA.

“Brook Trout are an indicator of a healthy cold-water stream. In other words, if Brook Trout are present and populations are doing well, the creek’s ecosystem is most likely healthy.”

When historic human-made ponds, such as the one in Mono Centre, dam up creeks and rivers, water slows, and sediment settles to the bottom. Over time, this causes the pond to become shallower and to heat more quickly.

“The water leaving the pond is near the threshold where cold-water fish would struggle to survive,” said the NVCA in a press release. “Rehabilitating this pond and creek will offer this ecosystem a climate resilient future.”

The volunteer event is located at the Whitetail Refuge Nature Reserve on the Bruce Trail.

“We’ll be climbing a steep hill, and it can get muddy when planting along a pond,” explained Little. “But we encourage all Bruce Trail lovers to come out with us. There’s nothing better than helping maintain the nature that you love.”

Registration is required, and space is limited. To register, visit: 

nvca.on.ca/volunteer


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