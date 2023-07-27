Upper Grand District School Board hires Human Rights and Equity Advisor

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has announced the hiring of a Human Rights and Equity Advisor (HREA).

“Alicia Ralph has been hired by UGDSB and brings with her a wealth of experience. She currently serves as the System Equity Officer for the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board. In this role, she works at the executive level to address human rights and equity for students and staff, promoting system-level and organizational transformational change,” said the UGDSB in a press release.

Alicia has extensive experience as a Social Worker, as well as supervising Social Work students at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

Alicia is a lifelong learner, with a Master’s degree in Health Management from McMaster University, a Master’s degree in Social Work from York University as well as certificates in Education and Human Rights from Osgoode Law School and Transformational Leadership in Equity, Diversity, and Belonging from Humber College.

“The role of HREA will have a significant impact on the future of the UGDSB. A member of the Executive Committee,” said UGDSB in a press release. “Alicia will collaborate with system leaders in transformational work to enhance and expand cultures of respect for human rights and equity and champion the identification and elimination of systemic barriers. Fostering a system culture free of harassment and discrimination, Alicia will provide strategic advice, counsel and interpretation for the Executive Committee and the Board on all matters related to human rights.

“One of Alicia’s first tasks will be to lead the work on establishing a UGDSB human rights policy and corresponding procedures,” the board added.

Alicia will begin her role in the UGDSB on August 21, 2023.

Readers Comments (0)