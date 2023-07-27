Archive

Upper Grand District School Board hires Human Rights and Equity Advisor

July 27, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has announced the hiring of a Human Rights and Equity Advisor (HREA).

“Alicia Ralph has been hired by UGDSB and brings with her a wealth of experience. She currently serves as the System Equity Officer for the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board. In this role, she works at the executive level to address human rights and equity for students and staff, promoting system-level and organizational transformational change,” said the UGDSB in a press release.

Alicia has extensive experience as a Social Worker, as well as supervising Social Work students at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

Alicia is a lifelong learner, with a Master’s degree in Health Management from McMaster University, a Master’s degree in Social Work from York University as well as certificates in Education and Human Rights from Osgoode Law School and Transformational Leadership in Equity, Diversity, and Belonging from Humber College.

“The role of HREA will have a significant impact on the future of the UGDSB. A member of the Executive Committee,” said UGDSB in a press release. “Alicia will collaborate with system leaders in transformational work to enhance and expand cultures of respect for human rights and equity and champion the identification and elimination of systemic barriers. Fostering a system culture free of harassment and discrimination, Alicia will provide strategic advice, counsel and interpretation for the Executive Committee and the Board on all matters related to human rights.

“One of Alicia’s first tasks will be to lead the work on establishing a UGDSB human rights policy and corresponding procedures,” the board added.

Alicia will begin her role in the UGDSB on August 21, 2023.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville’s ‘forgotten corner’ gets council attention on new playground

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Users of a playground tucked away in Orangeville’s Rolling Hills area could see some changes to the facility ...

Josh Wagner remains undefeated following 16th win, claims second title

By Brian Lockhart Local boxer, Josh Wagner, is garnering international attention after winning his July 8 fight against Argentinian Williams Andres Herrera at the Sadlon ...

Orangeville motel to be converted into affordable housing units

By JAMES MATTHEWS Plans are underway for an Orangeville motel to be repurposed for affordable housing. Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP) is a ...

Orangeville Rotary Ribfest brings out over 22,000 attendees

By Sam Odrowski The 14th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest, held July 14 to 16, saw over 22,000 attendees take part in the three-day event at ...