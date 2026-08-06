Two vehicles and one motorcycle collide on Highway 10 in Mono

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, along with Dufferin County emergency services, attended a serious three-vehicle collision in Mono on July 31.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers attended the collision on Highway 10, which involved an SUV, sedan, and motorcycle.

As a result of the collision, the lone motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre, where he remains in stable condition at the time of print. An occupant in the SUV was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Highway 10 between Highway 89 and 20th Sideroad was closed for six hours while the OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team investigated alongside officers.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and wishes to speak to victim services can reach Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

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