Headline News

Town of Orangeville implementing significant changes to transit system

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Big changes are coming to Orangeville Transit.

The most significant route change since 2012 is happening on Sept. 2, according to a press release issued by the Town of Orangeville

“The overhaul is designed to create more connection between neighbourhoods and better reflect how people move around the community,” said the Town of Orangeville.

The new changes include 45-minute transit loops, expanded service to the west end and other underserved areas, more efficient routes, fewer transfers needed and shifts in stop locations to improve safety and flow.

There will also be more shelters and waiting area pads, new maps and better map availability, and improved transit communications.

Along with these changes, is the elimination of certain underused stops and stops where safety concerns couldn’t be mitigated. Earlier this year, several of the smaller stop changes were implemented.

“Together, we’re building a better system,” said Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post.

“Our new routes reflect the voices of our riders, community members and front-line staff. Our transit team listened when you said the routes weren’t working and created new routes based on that public feedback.”

Public feedback received by the Town of Orangeville and its Transportation Master Plan influenced the decision to implement the coming changes on Sept. 2. The changes are designed to better meet the needs of transit users today and for the future.

“Creating new routes is only part of the larger transformation of Orangeville Transit,” said the Town of Orangeville.

Other improvements for the future include digital signage with route updates along transit route and new buses with SmartRider™ technology. This technology assists transit users with mobility needs, bike racks, and cleaner emissions technology

The Town of Orangeville said it will continue to look for other ways to improve transit services and reach more members of the community.

“When a transit system is at its best, it supports economic opportunities and independence for many members of our community,” said Mayor Post. “It considers sustainability and our quality of life. These changes are bringing us closer to those goals and to making sure we’re a town where getting around is easier for everyone.”


