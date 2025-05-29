‘The Saxophonist’ joins downtown Orangeville’s musical trio ahead of Blues & Jazz Festival

Just in time for the 21st annual Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival, the Orangeville BIA and its Better Together Task Force volunteers are proud to unveil “The Saxophonist.” It is the final addition to Downtown Orangeville’s beloved musical sculpture trio.

Joining the popular “Big Blue Bass” and “Drum Kit” installations, The Saxophonist was created by local artist Ralph Scheiwiller of Inspired Iron, whose signature metalwork brings a vibrant artistic flair to the downtown core.

The baritone saxophone featured in the piece was generously donated by local jazz musician and educator Ryan Grist, in partnership with Long & McQuade.

“Special thanks to the Town of Orangeville Parks team for their support with the installation,” said Downtown Orangeville (Orangeville BIA) in a press release.

The full band installation can be found on the south side of Broadway, between Mill Street and Second Street, inviting visitors to experience a unique blend of art, music, and community spirit in the heart of Downtown Orangeville.

“Celebrate creativity, connection, and culture — right where it all comes together,” said Downtown Orangeville.

