Uncategorized

‘The Saxophonist’ joins downtown Orangeville’s musical trio ahead of Blues & Jazz Festival

May 29, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Just in time for the 21st annual Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival, the Orangeville BIA and its Better Together Task Force volunteers are proud to unveil “The Saxophonist.” It is the final addition to Downtown Orangeville’s beloved musical sculpture trio.

Joining the popular “Big Blue Bass” and “Drum Kit” installations, The Saxophonist was created by local artist Ralph Scheiwiller of Inspired Iron, whose signature metalwork brings a vibrant artistic flair to the downtown core.

The baritone saxophone featured in the piece was generously donated by local jazz musician and educator Ryan Grist, in partnership with Long & McQuade.

“Special thanks to the Town of Orangeville Parks team for their support with the installation,” said Downtown Orangeville (Orangeville BIA) in a press release.

The full band installation can be found on the south side of Broadway, between Mill Street and Second Street, inviting visitors to experience a unique blend of art, music, and community spirit in the heart of Downtown Orangeville.

“Celebrate creativity, connection, and culture — right where it all comes together,” said Downtown Orangeville.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...

Community comes together for Orangeville mayor’s #RootedInCommunity Food Drive

By Sam Odrowski The #RootedInCommunity Spring Food Drive returned to Orangeville on Saturday, May 24 and raised nearly $3,400 and 6,000 pounds of food for ...

Saddle up: Top talent returning to Orangeville Fairgrounds for Ram Rodeo showdown

By Sam Odrowski Get ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time. The Orangeville Fairgrounds will be filled with high-level competitors during a rodeo next weekend. ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo wins top prize on Home Network’s Renovation Resort

By Joshua Drakes Graham and his daughter Hollie Laird went head-to-head with competitors on a home improvement TV show, where they were tasked with designing ...

Orangeville to strengthen advocacy with higher levels of government

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council is steering itself toward a closer advocacy relationship with the provincial and federal governments. To that end, council shed light ...

New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director. The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie ...

Fuzz-rock Band 027 returning to Orangeville for home tour stop

By Joshua Drakes From a small community center in the middle of nowhere to what a fan called “Sheer Sonic Noise,” this homegrown punk trio ...

Orangeville council lobbies against strong mayor powers

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers. In fact, she hopes the crowd at ...

#RootedInCommunity Food Drive returning to Orangeville this weekend 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville’s mayor is bringing back a popular fundraiser that generated over 20,000 pounds of food and more than $8,500 last October. The ...