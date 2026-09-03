The Caledon Town Hall Players present three one-act plays in latest show

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The Caledon Town Hall Players (CTHP) welcome you to come to their beautiful digression for a couple of hours of theatre goodness. This time around, not just one but three plays per show, each a one-act play and each quite different from the others.

It seems patrons have asked about, have expressed enthusiasm for such a show, enough to catch the interest of the committee that chooses what will be on the stage for each season.

So, Kim Blacklock, CTHP artistic director, took the Citizen on the path in a recent interview.

“It’s been 30 years since we’ve done this idea of three one-act plays in one show,” she said. “We’ve had some people asking. It can give a chance for a person wanting to try getting on that stage to try acting. Someone else might like to direct for the first time.”

A one-act play tends to have issues that other plays do not, making the story fit the timing. It can convey powerful emotions and stir deep emotions in a short story.

The old saying praises the one-act play, “one act plays are big stories in small packages.”

Blacklock is not directing this time; she is producing and will enjoy sitting in to watch one of the shows.

To the shows: A Little Something For The Ducks by J.L Toddie is a romance between two people in their later years. A minuet, we are told, that is a joy to watch. Starring Mark Ledouceur and Rosanna Armata, who also directs.

The Whole Shebang by Rich Orloff comes to the audience with a question that could easily spoil a tea party. A student who is desperately chasing a bigger-than-life degree tries to turn a conversation with his professors upside down. Will his precociousness rewrite society’s Big Ideas, or will the ancient history in the dusty old books on Professor B’s shelves save the day?

Could be a brain twister – fun!

Starring Marg Argall, Rose Brown, Theodore McClennan, Nancy Kopriva and Kevin Wrycraft, the play is directed by Cheryl McClennan.

Third on the program, Assassin Over Teakettle by T. Gregory Argall is directed by Joe Rose. Argall’s plays are not new to the CTHP stage, and his play will surely include misleading clues and wrong turns for “Corporate Assassin” Natalia. Dire secrets, a small town couple on a holiday they may come to regret, and the inner workings of another small town might stretch this one-act play to its limit.

“We have something for everyone,” said Blacklock, with a chuckle, adding that the sets for each play are completely different from one another. This offers audiences two 15-minute intermissions while the crew makes the changes.

“The submissions were interesting – completely different,” Blacklock commented.

She reminded theatregoers that a company like the CTHP is entirely run by volunteers, and that every cent that comes in goes into running and maintaining the hall. Yet, they still produce theatre that is very well worth the ticket price.

Volunteering at a theatre is a great background for young people as well – to come and see the show; to be part of it, in a place where there is always something useful to do.

Her opinion: “It’s important to come, and it’s wonderful when we get new people coming and hearing them say, “I’m coming back.”

“That’s what makes it all worth the work,” she said.

For Blacklock, who has been on the stage a number of times, to admit to a steady case of stage fright speaks to her courage as a true thespian. She admits to the nervousness but also to the addiction of being on stage and having the opportunity to bring a story to make people laugh and enjoy.

“It’s scary but addictive,” Blacklock said.

Come to see The One Act Showcase; Blacklock invites us. It is a great evening/matinee out, and there are three plays for the price of one. It is also a good cause; to keep affordable yet excellent theatre in the community matters.

“We’re coming up to 63 years,” Blacklock issued the amazing news. “People can come out and see a show, and we can keep the light on.”

The one act showcase opens for a matinee Saturday, Sept. 12 and runs over the two weeks to Sept. 19, with dinner theatre both Sept. 12 and 19.

For all the details and tickets, visit: http://www.caledontownhallplayers.com/online-ticket-orders/ or call 519-927-5460.

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